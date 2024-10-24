How to Complete the Peanut Gallery Achievement in World of Warcraft
The Peanut Gallery achievement isn't a difficult achievement complete on the surface, but it can take a long time for World of Warcraft players. You have to take the portal to the Caverns of Time from either Stormwind City or Orgrimmar, depending on whether you're Alliance or Horde.
Once you're there, you need to head over to Lorewalker Cho and listen to his stories that run on a timer. It's similar to how the feast was back in Dragonflight where you're given tasks to complete as the event runs. The downside is it takes time as you can't do everything at once. On the other hand, it's an easy achievement to complete as long as you're willing to be patient.
Where to complete the Peanut Gallery achievement in WoW
Loremaster Cho is in Tanaris and easily found if you take the portal to the Caverns of Time. This is where the brunt of the anniversary event takes place, so make sure you pick up all of the quests in the area once you arrive.
To complete the achievement, you need to hang out around the area waiting for story time to begin. You can find out what event is active at any given time by looking at the top of the screen where it tells you. When the event is active, head over to the Loremaster and wait for it to begin.
Eventually, he'll give you specific tasks to complete. You have to complete 50 of them in total to finish off the achievement. It's nothing hard, but it'll take some time. The tasks show up on your screen as extra action buttons, so it's hard to miss them. I was able to complete nine tasks in a single event, so it is something you need to revisit a few times.
This is part of a larger achievement chain where you eventually unlock a mount, the Coldflame Tempest.
The WoW 20th anniversary event runs until January 6, so you have plenty of time to get all the objectives done between now and then. You'll also collect a bunch of Bronze Celebration Tokens along the way that can be used to buy rewards from the anniversary vendors.