World of Warcraft's Plunderstorm Battle Royale Returns in 2025
World of Warcraft has been broadening its horizons and creating new game modes that exist outside of the confines of the regular game. 2024 has been big as it gave players the WoW Remix mode that let players replay the Mists of Pandaria expansion with an increased cadence.
Before that, players got to drop into Plunderstorm, a battle royale mode where players fought to be the last person standing. It was always billed as a limited-time event, but it's coming back in a matter of months.
When Does Plunderstorm Come Back to WoW?
In a blog post going over the 11.0.7 content up for The War Within, Blizzard revealed Plunderstorm would be back in early 2025. The first time around, you could compete for a variety of pirate cosmetics, and it was a big selling point of trying out the mode.
Those same cosmetics are unlikely to return again considering many people already obtained them, but Blizzard promises there will be more to unlock. In the announcement blog post, the company confirms there will be new and returning transmogs along with mounts to unlock.
Outside of that, there's not a lot of extra information to share. We're still quite a ways out from this update hitting live servers. Blizzard announced it'll arrive on the PTR beginning October 31. Like the first Plunderstorm, this second iteration will only be here for a limited time. That means if you see something you want to unlock, you have to get it before the mode disappears.
If it's anything like the first Plunderstorm, all you need to play is an active World of Warcraft subscription. This means both Classic and Retail players can jump in on the action. The cosmetics were only unlocked for Retail last time around, so that might very well be the case again.