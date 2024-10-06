Esports illustrated

WoW Players Can Restore Deleted Characters Again!

Blizzard has announced that players will be able to once again restore deleted characters.

World of Warcraft has been around for a long time, 20 years to be precise. In those years, many players have come and gone, and many characters have been deleted, forgotten, and lost to time until now!

According to Activision Blizzard's statement, deleted characters can be restored to their former glory once again! Any player who wants to play a character they remember having years ago but don't anymore will now be able to.

How Does Restoring a Deleted Character Work?

Restoring a deleted character is a relatively straightforward process. For a step-by-step guide on how to do so, visit this Blizzard Support page.

There are some limitations listed for restoring a deleted character. Here are the criteria from Blizzard's Q&A:

Your character is...

Can it be restored or not?

Under level 10

No

Between level 10 and 29

Yes, within 90 days of deletion

Between level 30 and 49

Yes, within 120 days of deletion

Level 50 or higher

Yes

Some other limitations include:

  • A 60 second delay between each restoral
  • Refreshing the character screen, changing realms, or logging into a character between each restoral
  • The character will have to be renamed (for free) if the character's name was taken while it was deleted
  • If the character's items were sold before being deleted, the player can use the Item Restoration feature to get them back

When Does the Character Restore Free Period End?

From October 3 to October 15, there will be no limit to the amount of characters that can be restored. From October 15 onwards, there will be a 7 day cooldown period between restorals.

