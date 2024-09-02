Get Raid Ready — War Within Season 1 Raid Schedule and Timeline
The World of Warcraft: The War Within expansion has just arrived. But MMORPG fans are already wondering when Season 1 will drop, bringing even more content for players to grind.
The highly anticipated War Within expansion came out late last month and fans have already been grinding the content nonstop. One pro WoW player, in fact, reached Level 80 nearly 20 times in just two days. There are currently new locations and dungeons to explore as well as a new campaign. But Season 1 will bring even more.
When Is World of Warcraft: The War Within Season 1 Coming Out?
The War Within Season 1 comes out on September 10, 2024.
This means players had two weeks to explore the expansion's story and dungeons before adding more content, including a PvP season, Mythic Dungeons, and the first Raid, Nerub-ar Palace. Prepare for this Raid by grinding your characters this next week.
World of Warcraft: The War Within Season 1 Dungeons
Four new Dungeons will be available in Season 1 along with four from previous expansions. The Season 1 M+ Dungeon Rotation includes:
- Ara-Kara, City of Echoes
- City of Threads
- The Stonevault
- The Dawnbreaker
- Mists of Tirna Scithe
- The Necrotic Wake
- Siege of Boralus
- Grim Batol
Related Article: World of Warcraft — Best Tank Spec for Beginners
World of Warcraft: The War Within Raid Schedule
One of the most exciting parts of the first season is the first Raid for The War Within. Nerub-ar Palace will become available on September 10, right when the season drops.
Nerub-ar Palace will drop with Normal and Heroic difficulty options. Wing One of the Looking For Raid wings will also be available.
Then, on September 17, Mythic difficulty will become available. On this date, Wing Two for LFR and the Story Mode are also dropped.
On September 24, Nerub-ar Palace will get LFR Wing Three.