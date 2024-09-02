Esports illustrated

Get Raid Ready — War Within Season 1 Raid Schedule and Timeline

Here is the Raid schedule for The War Within Season 1.

Olivia Richman

The World of Warcraft: The War Within expansion has just arrived. But MMORPG fans are already wondering when Season 1 will drop, bringing even more content for players to grind.

The highly anticipated War Within expansion came out late last month and fans have already been grinding the content nonstop. One pro WoW player, in fact, reached Level 80 nearly 20 times in just two days. There are currently new locations and dungeons to explore as well as a new campaign. But Season 1 will bring even more.

When Is World of Warcraft: The War Within Season 1 Coming Out?

The War Within Season 1 comes out on September 10, 2024.

This means players had two weeks to explore the expansion's story and dungeons before adding more content, including a PvP season, Mythic Dungeons, and the first Raid, Nerub-ar Palace. Prepare for this Raid by grinding your characters this next week.

World of Warcraft: The War Within Season 1 Dungeons

Four new Dungeons will be available in Season 1 along with four from previous expansions. The Season 1 M+ Dungeon Rotation includes:

  • Ara-Kara, City of Echoes
  • City of Threads
  • The Stonevault
  • The Dawnbreaker
  • Mists of Tirna Scithe
  • The Necrotic Wake
  • Siege of Boralus
  • Grim Batol

Related Article: World of Warcraft — Best Tank Spec for Beginners

World of Warcraft: The War Within Raid Schedule

One of the most exciting parts of the first season is the first Raid for The War Within. Nerub-ar Palace will become available on September 10, right when the season drops.

Nerub-ar Palace will drop with Normal and Heroic difficulty options. Wing One of the Looking For Raid wings will also be available.

Then, on September 17, Mythic difficulty will become available. On this date, Wing Two for LFR and the Story Mode are also dropped.

On September 24, Nerub-ar Palace will get LFR Wing Three.

Published
Olivia Richman

OLIVIA RICHMAN

Olivia is a long-time esports journalist and editor who covers just about every game but has a deep love for the FGC. Her goal is to find community-driven stories that bring a new perspective to the esports scene. In the past, she has worked for Team Liquid, Rogue, Inven Global, Dot Esports, Upcomer, and more. Outside of esports, Olivia enjoys Kirby, Pokemon TCG, Fallout, and writing science fiction. She can be found trying out new foods, traveling, or hanging out with her two orange cats.  Fun fact: Olivia can do some video game and cartoon impressions! 

Home/WoW