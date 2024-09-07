All Rewards in The War Within Season 1
World of Warcraft: The War Within is out and players are knee deep into leveling characters up to 80 and getting prepared for the release of season 1. On the 10th of September some more content opens up in the form of:
- Nerub-ar Palace Normal and Heroic difficulty
- Raid Finder Wing 1
- Mythic 0 dungeons
- Heroic Seasonal Dungeons
- PvP season begins
- New World Bosses:
- Kordac, the Dormant Protector
- Aggregation of Horrors
- Shurrai, Atrocity of the Undersea
- Orta, the Broken Mountain
Full season 1 doesn't launch until the following week on the 17th of September with the release of the new mythic plus season and mythic raiding. When all this content goes live, there are going to be some new mounts, transmog, titles, and achievements to collect.
1. Raid & Mythic Plus Rewards
There is only one reward from the raid worth noting and that's the Reins of the Sureki Skyrazor that has a chance to drop off mythic Queen Ansurek. The only other thing of note is the Glory of the Nerub'ar Raider achievement which will reward you with a mount for getting all the boss specific achievements.
Mythic plus has more rewards to offer in the form of it's standard offerings. It has it's main for achievements: Keystone Explorer, Conqueror, Master, and Hero. Getting all four of these will net you "The Tempered" title, the Diamond Mechsuit mount, and an item that unlocks the special mythic raid transmog effects on the LFR, Normal, and Heroic tier sets as well.
As per usual, there is also a reward for the most dedicated and hardcore mythic plus players. Anyone who finishes the season in the top 0.1% will get an exclusive title "Tempered Hero" for their efforts.
2. PvP Rewards
PvP players may get basically zero new content whatsoever, but they can't complain when it comes to seasonal rewards because they're usually eating good when it comes to that and season 1 of The War Within appears to be no different.
First things first there's a new Combatant transmog set and a new Elite transmog set. The Combatant set is the easy one to get and the Elite one takes a bit more effort. To get the full elite transmog set you'll have to reach the Elite PvP rank in rated PvP. Elite rating is 2400+ rating and is not easy to reach.
You'll earn a different piece at each rank on your way to 2400, but you do need to reach Elite rank to get the full set. There's a new PvP Weapon Illusion that is available to be earned and this is unlocked when you reach the rank Rival 2 which requires 1950 rating.
As usual, there is a new vicious mount and a new gladiator mount. The vicious mount is the Vicious Skyflayer and it's obtained by winning a bunch of games while at 1000 rating or higher. The gladiator mount is the Forged Gladiator's Fel Bat and is obtained by winning 50 games a Gladiator in 3v3 arenas (not solo shuffle, unfortunately).
You also get a title for reaching each rank that let's you show off the rank you achieved, as well as a bunch of other titles. There is a total of 11 titles to earn. Of these 11, 8 are from arenas and 3 are from Battleground Blitz. To see what the specific unlock requirements for each are, visit this page here and scroll down the PvP section.
There is also, of course, a new PvP pennant, cloak, and tabard to be unlocked through their traditional achievements as well.
3. Delves
Delves don't have a ton of seasonal rewards, but they do have a few. The first one is for obtainint the Nemesis achievement which requires defeating Zekvir, who is the boss of the secret 13th delve which is a mage tower-esque challenge for players to tackle. Completing this achievement will grant the player the cosmetic back item Zekvir's Raptorial Spine.
The Hunting the Hunter achievement is for beating Zekvir on tier 5. It will reward you with the "Ascension Breaker" title for doing so.
Last but not least, there is the Let Me Solo Him achievement, which as the name implies, is for beating Zekvir on tier 5 without anybody else in your party. Doing this will reward a void customization option for the Delver's Dirigible mount.