The Best DPS in The War Within Season 2 - Mythic+ Tier List
- Huge balance changes and new tier sets will radically change the DPS meta in M+
- Fire Mage looks like one of the biggest winners in patch 11.1
- Find out all of the strongest specs going into The War Within Season 2
With the launch of World of Warcraft's patch 11.1, players are eager to begin pushing their keys and upgrading their gear as efficiently as possible. This new season has brought considerable class adjustments that have drastically shaken up the Mythic+ meta. To add to these changes, a brand new dungeon is releasing inside of the expansion's newest zone: The Undermine. We will explore this new dungeon as well to make sure you are fully prepared to jump straight into M+ content in patch 11.1.
Operation: Floodgate - What to expect from 11.1's newest Dungeon
In late January, Blizzard released information regarding the new zone releasing in WoW patch 11.1. This zone, Undermine, allows players to go further into the goblin's trade empire and uncover more details about the culture that has built their civilization. Four cartels run this zone, and players have the chance to align with one and begin earning specialized rewards in a new renown tree.
Operation: Floodgate will take players throughout two floors to battle four bosses: Big M.O.M.M.A, Demolition Duo, Swampface, and Geezle Gigazap. Throughout the dungeon, players will need to acquire five different weapon stockpiles that allow them to progress further into the dungeon. Acquiring these stockpiles will be crucial as forgetting to do so and having to return for them could completely derail a M+ run.
Early impressions on the dungeon have been positive. As players continue to learn and optimize routes, players will begin to push higher keys and truly evaluate this dungeon on a competitive level. How it will compare to the other, returning dungeons will be seen when mythic keys begin to be advanced on March 4th. Here is the full dungeon rotation in the upcoming Mythic+ season:
- Operation: Floodgate
- Cinderbrew Meadery
- The Rookery
- Darkflame Cleft
- Priory of the Sacred Flame
- The Motherlode (Battle for Azeroth)
- Mechagon - Workshop (Battle for Azeroth)
- Theater of Pain (Shadowlands)
Let's take a look at the classes that the top teams in the world are expected to run heading into Patch 11.1. Many of these are familiar faces from Season 1, but there have been some considerable adjustments that have allowed some specs to become more viable. As of 2/28, additional changes to the original patch notes have been made and are taken into consideration in this list. These most recent patch notes can be found here.
Melee DPS Tier List
- Feral Druid
- Havoc Demon Hunter
- Subtlety Rogue
- Retribution Paladin
- Frost Death Knight
- Enhancement Shaman
- Assassination Rogue
- Arms Warrior
- Windwalker Monk
- Unholy Death Knight
- Outlaw Rogue
- Survival Hunter
- Fury Warrior
Ranged DPS Tier List
- Fire Mage
- Elemental Shaman
- Balance Druid
- Destruction Warlock
- Shadow Priest
- Frost Mage
- Beast Mastery Hunter
- Affliction Warlock
- Demonology Warlock
- Devastation Evoker
- Arcane Mage
- Augmentation Evoker
- Marksmanship Hunter
Top Ten DPS Specs in 11.1
1. Fire Mage
A huge Combustion buff is all that needs to be said for the Fire Mage. Adding increased crit potential to a class that already has great single-target and AoE damage potential is going to lead to incredible damage outputs. They also received tons of adjustments to spell damage, CDs and spell costs which should boost overall DPS and make it a top choice for the best teams in the world.
2. Elemental Shaman
The most recent patch notes suggest the Elemental Shaman will be getting their 2-piece set bonus nerfed, which is keeping them from the top of the list. However, they are amazing in both single-target and AoE damage output and bring some incredible utility for the party in the forms of buffs and unique CC options. Top teams will still be running Elemental Shamans even if their damage isn't as high as it has been in testing.
3. Balance Druid
The Balance Druid will bring great utility and AoE potential to your group, helping to clear though add pulls quickly. In 11.1, they have received a 100% damage increase to the Power of Goldrinn as well as a 5% increase in damage to Starsurge. These will only help this spec moving forward as it becomes slightly stronger in single-target damage while maintaining AoE mastery.
4. Feral Druid
Getting some huge damage buffs, Feral Druid finds itself at the top as our best melee DPS spec. They got some huge damage buffs in this patch to all of the following: melee auto attack, Adaptive Swarm, and Brutal Slash. It will be interesting seeing top squads utilizing the Feral Druid, but it is definitely a welcome sight in the recent meta shift.
5. Destruction Warlock
Destruction Warlock has looked like one of the better ranged options early in testing. The patch announced yesterday includes some major buffs, including a huge addition to the two-piece set bonus as well as other major damage increases for abilities like Chaos Bolt and Hellcaller. I expect top teams to carry one just for the sheer amount of utility they bring.
6. Havoc Demon Hunter
Havoc DK received some significant changes including a new talent: Screaming Brutality as well as an overall damage increase of 5%. It also doesn't hurt that DKs have incredible mobility which can be crucial in tough situations. Top teams will surely utilize Havoc DKs to push some of the highest keys.
7. Shadow Priest
Shadow Priests are all about sustained damage with their multi-target dot abilities which are going to be very impactful at higher level keys. They are expected to remain a top pick for the best teams. Experienced players will thrive with a Shadow Priest in 11.1 and will enjoy pushing high keys.
8. Subtlety Rogue
Within the current meta, Subtlety Rogue is all about doing priority target damage. Being able to effectively utilize Shadow Dance while keeping up with the strong AoE damage the class offers will help you to deal massive damage. In 11.1, they were relatively unchanged, aside from a 10% damage increase across the board. Optimize your rotation, and you can top the charts with a Subtlety Rogue.
9. Frost Mage
Frost Mages have received some major changes heading into 11.1 including a redesign of Freezing Winds as well as damage increases for Ice Lance and Blizzard. They are great in dealing constant, sustained damage through a variety of encounters and their group utility grants them a spot in our top 10.
10. Retribution Paladin
Retribution Paladins remain among the most well-rounded DPS specs in the game due to their ability to deal huge amounts of burst AoE damage while utilizing their many healing and party buff abilities. A redesign to Divine Hammer, along with an overall 5% damage ability damage increase, will make it a formidable damage dealer in this season. Their single-target damage potential remains the reason they are not higher on this list. Some of the top players in the world were running Ret Paladin last season, and I don't expect that to change in 11.1.
These tiers have been created based off of my own interpretation of Blizzard's patch notes as well as extremely thorough testing data that is public on Raider.io, Wowhead , Archon and IcyVeins, which are dedicated fan sites and databases for World of Warcraft information.