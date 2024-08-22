Is WoW Down? How to Check World of Warcraft Server Status
World of Warcraft is a massive online game with servers all over the world. Despite the huge playerbase, the game have remained shockiingly stable outside of initial launch windows for a new expansion. Anyone who was around remembers the insanity of trying to wade through lag to level your Dranei in The Burning Crusade.
However, the game does go down for maintenance one a week, and when big patches drop that maintenance can last for longer than expected. If you're eager to get into the action as soon as possible when The War Within launches, it's important to know how to chect the server status of World of Warcraft.
Related Article: Is World of Warcraft Coming to Xbox?
When does The War Within go live?
The new expansion for World of Warcraft requires a massive update, and so servers have gone down to prepare the game for all the new content. Here is the maintenance schedule for that update:
The game will be unavailable on August 22 from 7am to 8am PDT, 3-4am CEST.
How to Check World of Warcraft Server Status
World of Warcraft will go offline for its weekly reset at the same time based on your region
- Americas: 8am Pacific on Tuesdays
- Europe: 5am CET on Wednesdays
Maintenance for a regular reset usually only lasts an hour or so, but can take longer if a big content update launches that day.
The check the status of a specific realm, use WoW's dedicated Realm Status checker.
You can also monitor any unexpected outages by using Downdetector