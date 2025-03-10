Record Breaking Boss Taken Down by Liquid - World of Warcraft Race to World First Update
- Team Liquid earn the world first kill on Stix Bunkerjunker and are currently leading WoW's Race to World First
- The record-breaking 114 pulls is the most for a 4th boss in the last 5 tiers
Team Liquid's Record Breaking Pull
After two full days of raiding, Team Liquid became the first guild in the world to take down Stix Bunkerjunker, the fourth boss in Liberation of Undermine. It took Liquid 114 pulls which was not expected this early in the tier.
Entering the day, Liquid had gotten Stix down to 11.6%, just ahead of Echo's best of 17.1%. They started the day off with hours of Mythic+ runs to buff up their gear to bring higher DPS potential into this fight that desperately requires it. Throughout the day, Liquid remained at the top of the race getting Stix down to 6.79% at 4:22 PM. It took a lot to finish the last few percentage points as they didn't fully complete Stix until 9:33 PM, over 5 hours later.
This fight is the hardest 4th boss we've had in the last 5 years. Both The Forgotten Experiments and Sennarth took 12 pulls for completion, which is exactly 102 pulls less than Stix. With the level of difficulty Stix has presented, it is foreseeable that this race will take longer than any in previous years.
Stix Down, Sprocketmonger Lockenstock Up Next
The fifth boss in Liberation of Undermine is Sprocketmonger Lockenstock who Liquid have only pulled twice. Tomorrow, Liquid will surely be raiding Sprocketmonger all day, attempting to clear as much progress before the reset Tuesday morning. The results tomorrow may determing the pace of this entire race, as significant progress could speed up the race by a matter of days. There is even a possibility that the race could carry over into a third weekly reset.
At time of publishing, Echo has secured its own kill on Stix, pulling ahead in the race due to spending less time without using its week-1 power boosts. Liquid will catch back up when their race day starts in a few hours, and the race will begin again in earnest after the weekly reset on Tuesday. Stay tuned as we will keep you updated on the state of the race as the top guilds in the world work to progress past Stix.
Method has been relatively quiet so far in this race and haven't logged any world first kills yet. They were a dark horse pick to potentially win the race heading into it, so it will be interesting to see if they are able to make a final strong push as we get closer to the pulling of Gallywix. As the clear top 3 heading into the race, Liquid, Echo and Method look to retain their pacing and push to win this race.
Where to Watch
