Team Liquid Draws First Blood in World of Warcraft Race to World First, Liberation of Undermine
- Team Liquid started day 4 of WoW's Race to World First strong with kills of the first 3 bosses
- Find out the current state of the race after four days of nonstop action
As day 4 of World of Warcraft's Race to World First comes to a close, the reigning champs Team Liquid finally entered Mythic Difficulty for the first time after spending the first three days running splits on Normal and Heroic Difficulties. This is a strategy that has become more common each year and it seems Liquid have nearly mastered the process as they were able to march into Mythic today and take down the first 3 bosses on their first day in the difficulty.
Days 1-3: Splits
The first three days of the RWF saw top guilds exclusively running splits, where the raid team breaks up into groups and runs the raid on multiple characters to maximize gear acquisition. This is especially effective considering the final wing of bosses on Heroic Difficulty will drop higher item level gear than the initial bosses on Mythic Difficulty. Many of these early and mid-tier fights contain DPS checks and these teams have advanced data models running numbers to project exactly what ilvl each member will need to achieve before being able to clear each boss.
These splits will continue for the remainder of the race as each week provides increasing opportunities for gear upgrades with boss kills in each split.
Unique Kills
- Melee Mechanics earned the world first Mythic kill by taking down Vexie and the Geargrinders in just 3 pulls. They have since been running splits and upgrading gear along with the other top guilds.
- Chinese Guild 天猫佳佳拍网游 were the first to take down Heroic Gallywix, doing so on day 3. Team Liquid and Echo followed shortly behind them.
On day 2, the race was temporarily completed when a European Guild: RAoV Quality Assurance discovered an exploit to bypass every boss and kill Gallywix, temporarily earning their #1 spot in the Hall of Fame. Blizzard quickly removed RAoV Quality Assurance from the Hall of Fame, reassuring the integrity of the race. Read our full breakdown of this controversial moment here: Hackers "Win" the Season 2 World of Warcraft Race to World First
Team Liquid's Day 4 Dominance
Entering day 4, Liquid had a plan to run their remaining splits of Mug'Zee and Gallywix on Heroic Difficulty, and then jump into Mythic around dinner time. They made quick work of Vexie and the Geargrinders at approximately 9:15 PM PST, securing a World Second for that boss kill. This is even more impressive considering they took the boss down on their first Mythic pull.
Liquid chose to head to the Cauldron of Carnage second, where they took down their second Mythic boss of the night on the first pull less than 30 minutes after defeating Vexie. The final phase of this encounter looks absolutely insane and you can see that in the clip below. Liquid was able to fight through that chaos and continue the momentum from Vexie through this fight.
To end the night, Team Liquid took on Rik Reverb which gave them more trouble than the previous two bosses. After a little over an hour, and multiple pulls, Liquid was able to take down Rik Reverb and secure their 3rd Mythic kill of the day. It seems they have established a very optimized team for the first 3 bosses and it will be interesting to see how that composition changes as they move through the tier.
Liquid finishes day 4 downing 3 of the 8 bosses at an insanely fast pace. Today, the race continues as they will begin the day pulling Stix Bunkjunker and attempting to progress further through the tier. It seems their days of splits have set them up well early in this race. Will that pacing continue, or will Echo and Method apply pressure to Liquid and take the lead in this race?