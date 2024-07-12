The War Within Pre-Patch Brings Warbands July 23
Activision Blizzard is gearing up for the next stage of World of Warcraft and it's coming sooner than fans expected. The official pre-patch for The War Within will begin this month, bringing with it a new questline, revamped flying in old world content, and warbands.
Here's everything coming in the World of Warcraft: The War Within pre-patch update:
Dragonriding in the Old World
Dragonriding is one of the most universally beloved features ever added to World of Warcraft. There was no world where it could remain restricted to just the Dragon Isles. To solve this, Blizzard has introduced Skyriding. This will enable dragonriding mechanics for most flying mounts in the game, but players can still toggle between it and the standard flying mount style, now referred to as Steady Flight.
Visions of Azeroth Questline
Any player who has completed the Dragonflight main questline will be able to start their journey through The War Within by completing the first stage of the Visions of Azeroth questline for the new expansion.
Radiant Echoes Event
This pre-patch event will run from July 30-August 26 and will not require the purchase of The War Within. Players will collect residual memories across Azeroth for a collection of rewards from a 30-slot reagent bag to an heirloom ring. Check out the full reward list on here.
Warbands are Here!
One of the most significant upgrades to player experience is dropping before the expansion arrives. With the warband system, account-wide progression is finally a thing. Many of World of Warcraft's collections and progression systems will now apply to multiple characters. One of the most notable upgrades is a shared Warband bank which will allow you to access gold and items from every character in the warband.
The War Within releases on August 26, 2024. An early access period for Epic Edition owners will begin on August 22.