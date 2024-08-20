World of Warcraft: The World Within Release Guide — Date, System Requirements
World of Warcraft: The War Within is coming. Are you ready? Here's how to prepare for the next WoW expansion.
The War Within is the 10th expansion pack for WoW, the largest MMORPG. Dragonflight will come to an end and The War Within will start the Worldsoul Saga trilogy of expansions. It includes a new realm called Khaz Algar that has four zones and introduces the Earthen Allied race, Titan-forged proto-dwarves. The War Within will also have eight new dungeons and many more gameplay and story elements.
Excited to explore The War Within? Here's how you can play right when the expansion releases.
What Time Does The War Within Launch?
The War Within is coming out on August 26, 2024. Here is the full list of times when it will launch in your region:
- Americas (PDT): August 26 at 3:00 PM
- Europe (CEST): August 27 at 12:00 AM
- Korea (KST): August 27 at 7:00 AM
- ANZ (AEST): August 27 at 8:00 AM
The War Within will be available on both PC and Mac using the Battle.net launcher. When the game launches, the 11.0.5 expansion content update will reveal all the new content, including quests. There will aslo be a 20th anniversary event.
How to Access The War Within Early
If you can't wait until the expansion's official release date, you can purchase the Epic Edition of The War Within to get early access. Epic Edition players can start exploring the new expansion on August 22, 2024.
Is There a War Within Beta?
Yes, but it has already passed. The War Within beta took place in June 2024. While
The War Within System Requirements
If you want to start playing The War Within on release day, you will need to make sure you have enough storage and the right system requirements to run it.
Related Article: World of Warcraft — Best Tank Spec for Beginners
Recommended Specifications
- Operating System - Windows 10 64-bit
- Processor - 6 Cores, 3.5 GHz processor, 8th Generation Intel®, Core™ Coffee Lake, AMD Ryzen™ Zen 2
- Video - DirectX® 12 capable 8GB GPU, NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX, AMD RDNA™ 2, Intel® Arc™ 7 Graphics, Shader Model 5 or greater
- Memory - 16 GB RAM
- Storage - Solid State Drive (SSD) 128GB available space
- Internet - Broadband internet connection
- Resolution - 1280 x 720 minimum display resolution