Huge Mythic+ Changes Headline Week 2 Patch Notes - World of Warcraft The War Within Season 2
- Huge nerfs greatly reduce the barrier to entry for prospective Mythic+ players
- Will these changes make Season 2 the best for Mythic+ in years?
We are now one week into World of Warcraft's Patch 11.1 and Blizzard is rolling out some hotfixes to improve player experience as we roll through the beginning of this patch cycle. Headlined by major Mythic+ changes, these tweaks aim to improve the player experience and allow for easier progression through the new end-game content. Here are the biggest changes in the March 10th Hotfixes.
World of Warcraft Server Downtime for March 10 Reset
Weekly maintenance will begin at 10am ET, 7am PT. According to Blizzard, the maintenance is expected to last 2 hours with servers going back online at 12pm ET, 9am PT.
Major Changes to Mythic+
Today, we’ve we’ve broadly reduced the difficulty of Mythic and Mythic+ dungeons. As a result of the following changes, all enemy health and damage has been reduced by 10% across all Mythic dungeon difficulties, both Mythic 0 and Mythic+- Blizzard Entertainment Inc
A complete reduction of damage and health for all enemies in Mythic+ dungeons were announced and was met with overwhelming positivity from the community. This change is going to make this season one of the best Mythic+ seasons the game has seen in some time. Enemy health and damage will be reduced by 10% in every Mythic keystone level, allowing for top teams to push higher key levels at a lower gear score. Not only will this help top teams push higher keys, but it will likely speed up the gearing process for RWF guilds, as they will be able to run level 10 keys at an even faster rate.
Removal of the Death Penalty
Another huge change in this week's patch is the removal of the death penalty for Mythic level 2 and 3 keystones. Player deaths no longer affect the Mythic+ timer for these keystone levels which will allow players to progress with much less friction. For all other keystone levels, a time penalty is applied to your run each time a player dies, which can make it incredibly hard to time a key if you have one member in your party who is constantly dying or if you wipe more than once on a particular boss. This penalty is widely known to cause immense frustration, especially when playing with random players, as it can ruin your run and downgrade your key.
Reducing the Barrier to Entry
The barrier to entry is one of the main factors that deters players from engaging in Mythic+ content. Not only does a new player need to watch hours of dungeon guides telling them exactly what to do in each run, but they need to find a group willing to run with a new player who will inevitably make mistakes. These changes will severely reduce the barrier to entry for players looking to get into Mythic+ content. Now, Mythic level 2 and 3 keystones operate as a slightly harder Mythic 0 with a timer.
Easier Gearing
With these changes, the Runed Crests that drop at the Mythic 2 and 3 levels will be much easier to farm. Players will be able to complete these keys with much less friction allowing for optimized farming of 239 gear that can be upgraded. This makes Mythic+ the best way to gear in Patch 11.1 for players willing to jump in and learn the mechanics of each dungeon.
Additional Dungeon Nerfs
Below are some of the most important nerfs that are coming in these hotfixes.
- Cinderbrew Meadery: Rowdy Patron's Rowdy Yell damage reduced by 33%, I'pa's Spouting Stout damage reduced by 33%, I'pa's Brew Drop health reduced by 18% and movement speed reduced by 14%
- Darkflame Cleft: Ol'waxbeard's rider melee damage reduced by 42%
- Operation Floodgate: Reduced the speed of waves created by Awaken the Swamp by 25%, reduced the physical damage portion of Sludge Claws by 13%, reduced the physical damage of Thunder Punch by 15%, reduced the damage of Turbo Bolt by 30% (other non-damage ability nerfs)
- Operation - Mechagon - Workshop: Antipersonnel Squirrel's Health reduced by 93% and can now be attacked
- Priory of the Sacred Flame: Captain Dailcry’s health reduced by 11%, High Priest Aemya health reduced by 10%, Forge Master Damian health reduced by 10% (many other damage and mechanic adjustments)
These adjustments, on top of the 10% damage & health reduction for every enemy will make Mythic+ dungeons even easier this season. This will help players further optimize their gear upgrades and time higher keys in Patch 11.1.
Liberation of Undermine
Sprocketmonger Lockenstock's health will be reduced by 5% on Mythic difficulty which is an incredibly impactful change as teams are currently struggling to take this boss down in the Race to World First. This should allow for the DPS to clear this boss, progressing top raid guilds to the last 3 bosses as we enter the first weekly reset. The change is also a refreshing one for the average Mythic raiding guild who may not be able to take down Sprocketmonger for weeks or months. Look for more of these minor Liberation of Undermine adjustments over the coming weeks as the Race to World First concludes. Changes made after race completion will not alter RWF progress while allowing Mythic guilds to have an easier time progressing.
Read the full Blizzard Patch Notes to see every change made in this week's patch. Minor class and quest alterations were also included in the hotfixes along with these major changes.