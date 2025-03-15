Weekly Reset Could Decide World of Warcraft Race to World First
- WoW’s Race to World First is coming down to the wire as Liquid and Echo are in a tight battle for first place
- The remaining days before weekly reset #2 will determine the outcome of the race
At the turn of the week, Echo was holding onto a one boss advantage over Team Liquid in World of Warcraft’s Race to World First which gave them a permanent gear advantage. 3 days into week 2, Echo lost their massive lead as Mug’zee has been a back and forth boss, allowing both teams to gain significant progress. The next 24 hours of progression will be crucial in determining the winner of this Race to World First Race.
Road to Mug’zee
Echo entered the week leading the race after recording their world first kill of Sprocketmonger before the weekly reset. They were in a perfect position to maintain momentum and take full control of the race. That momentum was short-lived due to Liquid’s quick, world first, 56 pull clear of the One-Armed Bandit vaulted them back into the #1 spot. Even after having access to Liquid’s footage, Echo still took an additional 5 pulls to clear One-Armed Bandit.
Current Progress
As it stands now, Liquid and Echo are on day 2 of Mug’zee progression. They have over 230 combined pulls and still have significant work to do before they can finish the fight. Echo is holding onto a slight lead with a best pull of 10.0% while Liquid is slowly making progress after an entire night of pulls. Liquid currently has a best pull of 10.9% and will be pulling Mug’zee for the remainder of the day.
Method has been making a comeback in the last 24 hours as they have cleared One-Armed Bandit and have gotten Mug’zee down to 25.6%. If Method is able to make a comeback and pass either Liquid or Echo, it would be one of the biggest comebacks in RWF history considering the state they were in just a day ago. As of now, this is still a three-horse race as Echo, Liquid and Method are much farther ahead than any other guilds.
Troublesome Mechanics
Both teams have been unable to solve an unforgiving mechanic in the final stage of the fight. These caged bombs appear and must be DPS’d down quickly. If they are not, they will fixate on a player inflicting lethal damage when coming into contact. Teams have been experimenting both with damaging the bombs as much as possible to prevent them from escaping the cages while running from the ones that escape for long enough to take Mug’zee down. Neither has proven effective to this point.
With only a few remaining days in this tier, the next 24 hours of Mug’zee progress may determine the outcome of the race. Current predictions suggest that Gallywix will be a 250-350 pull boss if it is cleared during this reset. However, if Mug’zee continues to cause issues for Liquid and Echo, we could easily see this race extended to a third week.
If that does happen, it is probable that Liquid could defeat Gallywix before Echo considering the NA reset is 13 hours before the EU reset. This will give Liquid a full day of pulls with the substantial weekly gear increase before Echo gets a shot.
- NA Weekly Reset: 3/18/25 @ 8:00 AM PDT
- EU Weekly Reset: 3/18/25 @ 9:00 PM PDT
We will keep you updated with all important updates as this race comes to a close in the coming days. These remaining days before the reset will be incredibly impactful in determining who will come out on top, cementing themselves in the Hall of Fame.