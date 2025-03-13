World of Warcraft Arena World Championship Season 2 - Format, Prize Pool, How to Register
- AWC Season 2 Registration is now open for all teams in NA and EU
- Learn all the details to be prepared for the biggest PvP tournament in World of Warcraft
The World of Warcraft Arena World Championship is back in Season 2 of The War Within and players have new opportunities to battle the competition for their chance at an AWC championship, including a share of the $200,000 prize pool. Each region will have 4 teams that qualify for the AWC Season Finals tournament based on their performance in AWC play.
AWC Stages and Format
This season, AWC will operate as a multi-stage tournament consisting of three stages for both the North America and Europe regions. The tournaments will consist of head-to-head matches between Arena Teams made up of 3-4 participants. Blizzard has hinted that these implemented format changes will be the precursor to further programming changes that will bring back cross-regional competition later this year.
Stage One: AWC Cup
AWC Cups are open sign-up Arena tournaments that award teams with points based off of their placement. These tournaments will be double elimination with a best 3 of 5 match format (finals will be best 4 of 7). At the conclusion of the 3 AWC Cup tournaments, the top 8 teams in each region will advance to the next stage of competition. The top 3 teams will automatically qualify for the Season Finals tournament, while the remaining five teams will compete in the AWC Gauntlet, where the winner gets the final spot in the AWC Season Finals.
Each AWC Cup awards qualifying points to the top 12 teams and cash prizes to the top 4 teams. At the conclusion of all three AWC Cups, the 8 teams with the highest qualifying point totals will advance to the next stages.
Stage Two: AWC Gauntlet
For teams ranked 4-8 after the three AWC Cups, they will need to compete through the AWC Gauntlet to claim the last spot in the Season Finals. This is a single-elimination tournament between these 5 remaining teams from each region. Below is the tournament format for the Gauntlet:
- Match One: Seed (8) Team will play a best of 5 series against Seed (7) Team.
- Match Two: Winner of Match One plays against Seed (6) Team.
- Match Three: Winner of Match Two plays against Seed (5) Team.
- Match Four: Winner of Match Three plays against Seed (4) Team.
It is clear to see this format heavily favors the teams who placed higher throughout the AWC Cups. The winner of this Gauntlet will move on to the Season Finals where they will join the other 3 top teams from their region.
Stage Three: AWC Season Finals
The AWC Season Finals will consist of a double-elimination tournament featuring the top four teams from North America and Europe. A best of 5 series format will be followed in this tournament as well (finals is best of 7). Below are the cash prizes awarded to each team competing in the Season Finals and the Gauntlet (per region).
How to Register Your Team
To register, visit RaiderIO and follow the correct path for your region (NA or EU). Registration is open from now until March 28 at 5:00 PM PDT. The open bracket starts a few days later on April 2nd.
Upon sign-up, players will be given access to their Tournament Realm where all matches will take place. Players must create and setup all characters before the tournament begins using only the gear and resources allowed in the realm. Teams can consist of 4 total players: 3 starting players and one substitute that can fill in for any member of the team.
For the full event rules and format visit the RaiderIO official rules website.