WoW Mists of Pandaria Classic - Release Date, Features, and Everything We Know
- Mists of Pandaria Classic is releasing this summer allowing players to re-live one of the most iconic Blizzard expansions
- Learn what content to expect at launch and how it will change the landscape of WoW Classic
- How will Monks impact the meta when they are introduced?
This summer, World of Warcraft Classic players will get the chance to travel back to Pandaria and relive one of Blizzard’s most vibrant and immersive expansions to date. Mists of Pandaria Classic is set to launch this summer as Cataclysm Classic wraps up in the coming months. The expansion will bring back the adventures of Pandaria where we will have the opportunity to explore its unique zones and battle through some of the most iconic raids in WoW history.
The expansion will release no later than August 31, 2025 and the Pre-Patch will release no later than July 31, 2025
Rediscovering Pandaria
Originally released in September 2012, Mists of Pandaria introduced players to the Pandaren, a race of humanoid pandas with their own rich history and culture on the continent of Pandaria as well as the Monk, a brand new class. The new southern continent will allow veterans to re-experience iconic zones like the Jade Forest and Kun-Lai Summit while introducing these immersive areas to new players for the first time.
The expansion’s storyline follows both the Alliance and Horde as they arrive in this mysterious land, disrupting their peace with the war between the two major factions. This disruption of peace awakes the Sha, and ancient evil that feeds off of negative emotions. Throughout the expansion, players will learn about the legacy of Emperor Shaohao as well as Garrosh Hellscream’s ambition to desecrate Pandaria, setting the stage for two major raid tiers.
Key Features Returning for World of Warcraft MoP Classic
Pandaren Race
Players will have the opportunity to play as a Pandaren for the first time in WoW Classic. The Pandaren were the first race to allow players to create a neutral-faction character which have the chance to side with either the Horde or Alliance after the initial introductory leveling process on The Wandering Isle. Pandaren will be able to play as Hunter, Mage, Priest, Rogue, Shaman, Warrior, Death Knight, or Monk, giving players a fresh perspective on the conflict within Azeroth.
Monk Class
The introduction of the Monk class presents players with a multitude of new gameplay options. The class offers three specializations: Brewmaster (tank), Mistweaver (healer), and Windwalker (Melee DPS), each offering a unique gameplay experience focusing on movement and seamless combat.
Meta Impacts
Blizzard hasn’t released official details on the power of this new class, but if it operates similarly to 2012, the Monk will see heavy usage in the Dungeon and Raid metas. Brewmaster was especially powerful in the original MoP expansion and was one of the best tank specs in the game. Players loved how refreshing the gameplay experience was as it played differently than any other tank spec. In the beginning of the expansion they had incredibly high DPS potential which was eventually nerfed so we expect to see a version of Brewmaster that operates similarly to the post-nerf version.
Windwalker saw limited usage among top raiding guilds due to many of the higher-end fights heavily punishing melee DPS specs. The DPS numbers were not exceptional resulting in many players sticking with the DPS spec they’ve played in previous expansions. With a much broader knowledge of the Windwalker spec, they may see higher usage in MoP Classic especially if Blizzard buffs their damage potential from what they launched with in 2012.
Mistweaver was by no means a top healing spec, but it was viable in high-end content as its HPS and DPS output was competitive with other top classes. With the unique set of fights in the MoP expansion, having healing versatility will be essential, encouraging the use of Mistwalker in MoP Classic.
Revisiting Historic Raids
The raids in Mists of Pandaria are some of the most iconic raids in the history of World of Warcraft. Featuring 5 total raids with 3 of them being raid tiers. Progressing back through these raid tiers will be incredibly nostalgic for veteran players and present a fresh challenge to new players that haven't experienced any of this content previously.
Mists of Pandaria Raids:
- Terrace of Endless Spring
- Heart of Fear (Tier 14)
- Mogu'shan Vaults
- Throne of Thunder (Tier 15)
- Siege of Orgrimmar (Tier 16)
These raids have incredibly memorable fights and drops that are still rare in retail to this day. One of the more iconic mounts in the entire expansion is the "Reins of the Astral Cloud Serpent" which drops from Elegon in Mogu'shan Vaults.
Challenge Mode
The fan favorite: Challenge Mode Dungeons will also be making their return in MoP Classic. As the precursor to Mythic+, Challenge Mode rewards players with higher-end rewards depending on dungeon completion speed. This is yet another way to personalize your playing experience in the new expansion and achieve end-game gear in a non-traditional fashion.
Pet Battles
Another innovative feature from 2012 that is returning in MoP Classic is Pet Battles. This gives players an entirely new collection system with its own mini-game functionality. Players can collect pets from around the world that they can level up and use to battle other pets. This Pokémon-style battle system has seen some evolution since its introduction 13 years ago and the return of this feature adds yet another way players can personalize their end-game experience.
How to Pre-Order World of Warcraft Mists of Pandaria Classic
This expansion will be available to all players who have a WoW subscription, allowing anyone to play without any added payment barriers. There are two upgrades available for purchase granting exclusive in-game items and perks to those who buy them.
Sha-Infused Heroic Pack ($39.99 USD)
The Sha-Infused Heroic Pack grants numerous in-game items including mounts, pets and transmog sets. Below are all of the benefits you will receive if you purchase this pack:
- Sha-Warped Cloud Serpent Skyriding Mount (Modern)
- Sha-Touched Cloud Serpent Flying Mount (Classic)
- Sha-Warped Riding Tiger Ground Mount (Modern)
- Sha-Touched Riding Tiger Ground Mount (Classic)
- Merriment Pet (Modern)
- Joyous Pet (Classic)
- Sha-Warped Tea Set Toy (Modern)
- Sha-Touched Tea Set Toy (Classic)
- Ensemble: Stormstout's Sha-Warped Collection (Modern)
- Ensemble: Stormstout's Sha-Touched Collection (Classic)
Sha-Infused Epic Pack ($79.99 USD)
The Sha-Infused Epic Pack grants players with every in-game item that the Heroic Pack gives along with a level 85 character boost and 30 days of in-game time. If you haven’t played WoW Classic in a while and are interested in jumping straight into the action with some new cosmetics to show off, this pack may be worth your money.
Community Reception
The WoW community is certainly enthusiastic about the re-release of the Mists of Pandaria. The original expansion is still to this day one of the most unique gameplay experiences Blizzard has offered and is looked back on as an important foundational piece for future systems successes. Whether you are a veteran returning to relive MoP for a second time, or a newer player looking to experience this expansion for the first time, MoP Classic is shaping up to be an incredible experience for all players.