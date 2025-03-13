World of Warcraft Mythic Dungeon International Season 2 Format, Prize Pool
- Registration is now open for the Mythic Dungeon International in Season 2 of The War Within
- Find out how to get your team registered for and competing in this prestigious event
Patch 11.1 of The War Within brings with it a new Mythic Dungeon International season allowing players to compete against top teams to cement themselves in World of Warcraft history. Key pushing will be the focus of this MDI season and will remain the focus for MDI competitions in the future. This will mimic the format of “The Great Push” events from previous seasons.
Season Format
In Season 2 of The War Within, players will compete through a full-season format consisting of three stages.
Stage One: Time Trials (April 16-21)
During the time-trials stage, teams will push two different dungeons with affixes and base keystone levels determined by Blizzard attempting to place within the top 24 registered teams. The top 24 teams advance to the Group Stage where they will be separated into Groups A, B or C.
Stage Two: Group Stage (May 2-18)
During the Group Stage, teams will be divided into 3 groups of 8 to compete for a share of the $30,000 prize pool. In each group, teams will be divided into sets of 4 that will compete on either Friday or Saturday. Teams will run 3 dungeons on each day and will be revealed to the teams exactly one week in advance.
Related Article: World of Warcraft Arena World Championship Season 2 - Format, Prize Pool, How to Register
The top 2 teams from each day will compete on Sunday where they will compete in an additional 3 dungeons to determine the best teams in the stage. The top 2 teams on Sunday will earn their spot in the Global Finals. Below is a breakdown of the prize pool for each Group Stage event:
Stage Three: Global Finals (May 30 - June 1)
At the Global Finals, teams will compete for their share of the $300,000 prize pool and the title of MDI Global Champion. Blizzard will provide teams with three dungeons on Day 1, two additional dungeons on Day 2, and a sixth dungeon on the final day of competition. Below is a breakdown of the prize pool for the Global Finals Event:
How To Register Your Team
Registration is now open for the Season 2 Time Trials on the RaiderIO website from now until April 14th at 12:00 AM. Those who register can access tournament realms to begin competing. Upon completion of each key at base level, teams become eligible for the in-game banner: Prized Banner of the Algari.
Once registered, you are able to create a templated level 80 character on your tournament realm which will spawn in next to vendors that will equip you with everything needed to compete in the MDI. There is also an NPC that will allow you to directly teleport to any of the dungeons. You are only permitted to use gear from these vendors when participating in the competition.
Teams in competition must consist of 5 unique specs. A new rule is being implemented in this season that will restrict the 3 most-used specs per team, per day, for the rest of the competition. This change will force teams to broaden their skills and be able to effectively push keys with a variety of classes.
For a full breakdown of the rules and official format for this MDI season, check out the official RaiderIO rules page.