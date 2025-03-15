Best Specs in Season 2: World of Warcraft Mythic+ Tier List
- Vengeance Demon Hunter and Discipline Priest dominate the early Mythic+ leaderboards
- Surprising shift in DPS hierarchy after pre-season nerfs vaults Balance Druid to the top spot
- Learn what specs the top players in the world are using in Mythic+ dungeons
We are now one week into Season 2 of Word of Warcraft: The War Within and there is already comprehensive data on what specs the top players are choosing to begin this patch. With an enormous amount of meta changes to pair with the new dungeon rotation that has been nerfed heavily, this season is shaping up to be the best Mythic+ season the game has seen in some time. Find out which specs the top players are using and how you can best optimize your experience if you’re looking to jump into the action.
Earlier this week, Blizzard heavily nerfed all Mythic+ dungeons by reducing the damage done and overall health of every enemy by 10%. Every Mythic key level will be much easier to complete which may cause these rankings to drastically change over the coming weeks as specs that were previously seen as less favorable may see some more play.
Related Article: World of Warcraft Arena World Championship Season 2 - Format, Prize Pool, How to Register
The top specs for each role will be ranked according to their usage rate among the best Mythic+ players in the world who have already achieved a RaiderIO score of over 2900 at the time of writing
Top DPS
Related Article: The Best DPS in The War Within Season 2 - Mythic+ Tier List
1. Fire Mage
As a pre-season favorite to lead this category, it is no surprise that the Fire Mage is the top Mythic+ spec early in Season 2. Currently, 74 Fire Mages have achieved a RaiderIO score over 2900. We expect them to remain a top pick for the rest of the season due to their high group utility and strong DPS numbers. They will surely be used by every top team in the MDI.
2. Retribution Paladin
The Retribution Paladin has seen incredibly high usage in the past few days after the recent Mythic+ nerfs. They have incredible AoE and single-target DPS potential and their group/single utility is nearly unmatched. Currently, 69 Retribution Paladins have achieved a RaiderIO score over 2900 and we expect that number to continue to climb as players continue to diversify their lineups for the upcoming MDI.
3. Balance Druid
The Balance Druid has been an enormous surprise this season as they have been one of the most used DPS spec by top players so far. There are currently 64 players who have gotten their Balance Druid to a RaiderIO score of over 2900 which is surely due to the significant buffs all druids received heading into the season. We expect Balance Druids to remain a top DPS spec all season and be the frontrunner for many top MDI teams.
4. Elemental Shaman
The Elemental Shaman was slated to be the best DPS spec in the game when the initial 11.1 patch notes were announced. However, a week before launch, the Shaman tier-set got hit with a huge nerf that greatly reduced the power of both Elemental and Enhancement Shaman. It is good to see them staying strong at the top of the leaderboards as 46 players currently have achieved a rating of 2900, just beating out other competitive specs.
DPS Honorable Mentions
All of these specs have 5+ players that have achieved a RaiderIO rating over 2900. They are all being utilized on some of the best teams in the world and are all viable picks if you’re looking to push for a high RaiderIO rating in Season 2. Future tuning from Blizzard could easily vault one of these specs higher on this list.
Top Healers
Related Article: The Best Healers in The War Within Season 2: World of Warcraft Mythic+ Tier List
1. Discipline Priest
As we predicted heading into Season 2, Discipline Priest remains the best Mythic+ healing spec in the game. 113 Discipline Priests have already achieved a rating of over 2900 which is head and shoulders above any other spec. With their extremely strong HPS numbers, we expect Discipline Priest to remain the top healing spec for the remainder of Patch 11.1 as well as Season 2 of the MDI.
2. Mistweaver Monk
Mistweaver Monks have been the clear second choice so far in Season 2 with 43 players achieving a rating of 2900. The many changes they received heading into this season have helped them tremendously. Their constant DPS output paired with strong HPS capabilities make them an incredibly viable pick as the top teams continue to progress in Season 2. However, it doesn't seem like they will be chosen over Discipline Priests looking at these early numbers.
Healer Honorable Mentions
- Restoration Shaman
- Holy Paladin
- Restoration Druid
These specs are much less popular choices in Mythic+ but can be viable in the highest keys if used optimally. If you are looking to choose the best possible healing spec, go with Discipline or Mistweaver, but if you are looking to heal with your kitted out Shaman, Paladin, or Druid, you can still be incredibly effective with their respective healing specs.
Top Tanks
Related Article: Best Tanks in The War Within Season 2: World of Warcraft Mythic+ Tier List
1. Vengeance Demon Hunter
Vengeance Demon Hunters have emerged as the best tank spec in Season 2 due to their incredible mobility and all-around fantastic tanking utility. 122 players have already reached a 2900 rating which is more than every other tank spec combined. As the meta continues to solidify, Vengeance Demon Hunters will dominate the top of the RaiderIO leaderboards and MDI usage rates unless major changes are made.
2. Protection Paladin
The Protection Paladin seems to be the top pick for tanks who don’t want to run Vengeance in Season 2. 36 players have achieved a rating of 2900, clearly putting Protection a tier below Vengeance. Paladins have incredible DPS potential in this patch which is why skilled Protection Paladins can be very effective at pushing high keys.
Tank Honorable Mentions
- Guardian Druid
- Blood Death Knight
- Brewmaster Monk
All of these specs can be viable in high level Mythic+ keys, but they don’t stack up with Vengeance Demon Hunter at the moment. Multiple players have pushed each of these specs to a rating of 2900 which proves that they can effectively push high keys. If you are looking to optimize your tanking experience in Patch 11.1, we recommend using a Vengeance Demon Hunter.
As players continue to adjust to the recent Mythic+ nerfs, we may see these rankings shift significantly over the coming weeks. Stay tuned as we will keep you updated on the best specs to use to optimize your Mythic+ experience in Patch 11.1.