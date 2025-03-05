The Best Healers in The War Within Season 2: World of Warcraft Mythic+ Tier List
- Discipline Priest is clearly the top pick early in Season 2.
- Patch 11.1 has brought major changes to Mistweaver Monks, Resoration Shamans, and Holy Paladins that impact their effectiveness.
- Find out where your favorite healing spec ranks among the top players in the world through early Season 2 gameplay.
With Season 2 of The War Within kicking off this week, the Mythic+ meta is beginning to materialize in World of Warcraft. Healers play a crucial role in any Mythic+ run as they keep you alive in high-intensity fights and can save your keys from depleting. In this tier list, we are going to rank each healing spec in a tier list and help you choose the best possible spec to optimize your Mythic+ experience based off of initial RaiderIO data as well as the changes brought in Patch 11.1 which have changed the meta.
World of Warcraft Healer Tier List
- Discipline Priest
- Mistweaver Monk
- Restoration Shaman
- Restoration Druid
- Holy Paladin
- Preservation Evoker
- Holy Priest
1. Discipline Priest
It shouldn't come as much of a shock that Discipline Priest is clearly the top pick at the launch of Patch 11.1, as they were the clear meta leader last season. Currently, the #1 player in the world and 17 of the top 40 healers in the world (43%) are running this spec. Entering Patch 11.1, Blizzard worked to reduce the total number of CDs this class needed to manage and bake that power into other abilities. This, along with other major improvements to Evangelism and Void Summoner, has simplified rotations and allowed for Discipline Priest to dominate the early Mythic+ leaderboards.
2. Mistweaver Monk
Mistweaver Monk received some great changes in 11.1 that have positioned it as one of the best healing specs in the game to this point. Currently, 11 of the top 40 healers in the world (28%) are running Mistweaver due to some recent additions to the spec that have led to a greatly increased HPS potential.
A redesign of the Jade Empowerment ability (2500% increase to primary target damage) has increased DPS output potential, which is a huge component to a high-performing healing spec. They received numerous other buffs to both healing and DPS abilities, along with new talents that have positioned Mistweaver as a top healing spec in the game in Patch 11.1.
3. Restoration Shaman
Restoration Shamans were a top healing spec in Season 1 due to how viable their group utility makes them but that has shifted a bit heading into Season 2. Currently, 7 of the top 40 healers in the world (18%) are running Restoration Shaman which is still an increase from the Discipline Priest dominated meta last season.
They received three new talents along with numerous buffs to healing and DPS abilities that should keep Resto Shaman competitive with other top classes. Playing a Shaman would make your character very versatile this season, as re-classifying to either Elemental or Enhancement would keep you viable as a DPS dealer as well.
4. Restoration Druid
Occupying only 2 of the top 40 spots in the world (5%), Restoration Druids don't seem like the most popular pick early in Patch 11.1. They received a 20% reduction in all damage done which is going to greatly hurt their positioning as a healing spec in high-level keys. Harmony, Nature's Swiftness, Flourish, and Master Shapeshifter received buffs, which should help HPS; however, with the limited damage potential, I can't see Restoration Druids being used by top teams this season.
5. Holy Paladin
All Paladin specs have very solid DPS potential in Patch 11.1 which makes them all useful to all PvE groups. The Holy Paladin will be able to put out great DPS numbers as a healing spec, but HPS potential in combination with their limited group utility (aside from their auras) isn't on par with others higher on this list.
Currently, only 2 of the top 40 healers in the world (5%) are running Holy Paladin, and that number will surely decrease as the meta solidifies. They will still be a great option for high keys due to their damage output potential, but the top players in the world will be sticking to other specs.
6. Preservation Evoker
The bulk of the changes to Preservation Evokers in Patch 11.1 revolve around their hero talent Flameshaper. Dream Breath will now be able to be cast much more often in Dungeon content, which will improve HPS numbers from Season 1, but not enough to make a significant impact on the meta.
Currently, no healers in the top 40 in the world are running Preservatio,n and only one player in the top 100 is running the spec. Due to the class being so new, it will drive some interest from players wanting to fully explore the spec, however for key optimization, there are other better options for healing.
7. Holy Priest
If you are healing as a Priest in Patch 11.1, use Discipline over Holy if you want to follow in the steps of the best players in the world. Of all the Priest healers in the top 50 spots of the Mythic+ leaderboards, all of them are using Discipline instead of Holy. They received a complete rework to their talents to simplify the playing experience and reduce the number of CDs needed. They still have the power potential to push high level keys, but they are not an optimal choice if you want to compete with the best in the world.
As clarity emerges in Season 2 of The War Within, we will continue to see these rankings adapt and solidify. As it stands now, Discipline Priest is the clear choice for the top teams in the world, with the other specs trickling in behind them. Weekly updates and tuning could impact these numbers at any time, drastically changing the meta. As the season progresses, stay tuned as we will continue to monitor the top players on RaiderIO's rankings and give insight into the classes that the best players in the world are using to push the highest levels of Mythic+ content.
Suppose you prefer raiding to Mythic dungeons for your esports fix. In that case, the Race to World's First is currently underway as the top Guilds in the world compete to complete Liberation of Undermine on Mythic difficulty. These healing specs will be utilized by the best players in the world to work through 8 bosses over the course of the next week.