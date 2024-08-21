Is World of Warcraft Coming to Xbox?
Since the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft, one question has been the minds of perspective MMO gamers. Is it possible that World of Warcraft will finally get a console release? While it is still unclear what the future holds, let's look at what has been said thus far about the potential of an Xbox release for The War Within.
Is World of Warcraft on Xbox Game Pass?
Not yet. So far, there is no evidence that World of Warcraft will release on Xbox. The War Within's release date was revealed at Xbox Games Showcase earlier this year, but the focus of that reveal was on the game itself and not on its relationship to the console.
Does World of Warcraft have Controller Support?
Yes! In Patch 9.0.1, native gamepad support was added to World of Warcraft. However, critics of the implementation have stated that it is still lacking compared to the controller support for Final Fantasy 14, which is officially available on Xbox and PlayStation 5.
Related Article: World of Warcraft: The World Within Release Guide — Date, System Requirements
Ultimately, World of Warcraft would likely still need siginifcant UI changes and accessibility improvements for a proper console release. Perhaps we will see that future come to pass with the next expansion.
How can You Play World of Warcaft on Xbox?
By using Nvidia's GeForceNow, gamers can access PC games like World of Warcraft on Xbox. Both Classic and retail are accessible through the service as of May 30 2024. You can even play for free, but only for one hour at a time, which is not ideal for an MMO like WoW that tends to suck time into a cold black void of jumping around the hub city waiting for your LFR queue to pop.
Related Article: World of Warcraft — Best Tank Spec for Beginners
Be warned, however, because GeForceNow is a cloud streaming service you will need especially strong internet to properly enjoy the game.