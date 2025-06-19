Interview: EliGE Feels "Very Strongly" FaZe Can Win Austin Major
Counter-Strike's Austin Major Playoffs are about to begin, and one American player remains in its lineup. FaZe Clan's Jonathan 'EliGE' Jablonowski offered Esports on SI some insights into the team's significance to NA Counter-Strike, elaborated on its 2025 restructure and confirmed he 'would hope' s1mple stays on the roster after the Major is over.
The Austin Major's Significance
Though EliGE is the last remaining North American athlete on the Austin Major's Playoffs lineup, he says it does not give him any extra pressure to perform. He clarifies, "I have my own story, every other player has their own stories, and this is just the one that makes it here. I'm on a European team now, which is a different path from all the other players who are playing in NA." With a potential Major trophy just within reach, the real stress lies in fulfilling FaZe's vision:
"I feel very strongly that we can win this major, and that brings its own pressure. It’s all gonna be about how we deal with it here."
Despite his home-ground composure, EliGE feels a connection to the Major's Texas location: he previously played for Complexity (COL), headquartered in Frisco, and lived in Dallas for several years before relocating to Europe. When reflecting on his participation in the first US-based Major in 7 years, EliGE says, "I do feel pride in that."
Does FaZe Still Have NA's Spirit?
The Counter-Strike community is divided on whether FaZe is truly the 'home team' in the Austin Major. Like Complexity, FaZe is a Texan organization. However, despite long-standing roots and headquarters in North America, FaZe's CS2 roster is almost entirely composed of European players and the org participates in European regional circuits. EliGE offered his thoughts on whether FaZe still has the NA spirit:
“I would say so. For this major, I think everyone has adopted FaZe as the NA team, with me and the FaZe org as well. I think that everyone is super excited; I think that the crowd is gonna be going crazy. [...] Of course, we have all our bosses coming that are gonna be hyped, so yeah, really excited.”
Related Article: Vitality's CS2 Winning Streak Snapped at Austin Major: What Happened?
This is a fairly standard practice for North American fans, who often run out of their own teams early in an international tournament and begin to cheer for other regions or squads. During the League of Legends World Championship, NA will often cheer for its own orgs like Cloud9 until they are eliminated and then switch to supporting the last remaining European roster, typically Fnatic or G2 Esports. Since CS2 is a EU-favored game, fans will need to support whatever version of NA they can find in these final rounds.
FaZe's Major Restructure: What Caused the Growing Pains?
FaZe struggled at the beginning of 2025 after significant roster changes. The team released ropz and gained EliGE in his place, who has a vastly different playstyle. In addition, the org acquired veteran player and previous Major winner Oleksandr 's1mple' Kostyljev on loan from Natus Vincere shortly before the Austin Major began. These changes forced several FaZe athletes, including rain, to alter their styles and roles.
EliGE confirmed it was "very hard" to build team coordination after such rapid changes. "Of course rain has been slotted into a lot of positions he’s not into, I have to also get used to the team and how they want things done [...] I would say that there were always going to be growing pains, because when you change and restructure its always going to be hard." For example, EliGE prefers to act with a "clear structure of my flowchart, whereas FaZe [...] is a little more loose, they just play the rounds how they go."
FaZe's fans were divided in the early season on what exactly was causing the team's slump in performance. Reddit and Twitter armchair analysts distributed blame left and right, often zeroing in on individual performances rather than team cohesion issues. EliGE acknowledged that his status as a FaZe newcomer attracted some apprehension:
"Yeah, it was hard for me, because everyone’s looking at the results and saying, ‘who can we blame,’ and I’m the new guy, of course, so there’s only one fault it could be, but I feel like there were a lot of things happening that were really out of our control… out of my control. I was trying my best from the very beginning."
EliGE commented that his role, by nature, involves more aggressive plays that 'open up' possibilities for teammates through making risky decisions. “In my role, I play very selfless. I’m going in first; I’m trying to open up the rounds. Sometimes I can just look really stupid if something goes wrong, or if we have a read and the read is wrong. It’s just a completely different style." However, he appreciates the higher impact potential: "This is a role where you can really show your stuff. [...] It’s on you to make stuff happen. [...] You want the IGL to feel like he has all the options in the world instead of, you know, following a script.”
It was also difficult for EliGE to track his impact on the team and distinguish himself from previous riflers, as there were "too many variables." He stated, "I wish there was a better comparison, because when I joined, we were changing so many things, whereas if I’m just coming in for my role, I’d be able to see the contrast a little better."
EliGE summarized FaZe's shaky start by saying:
"I think there are just a lot of things we’re changing [...] and when you go for so long with prolonged failures in the tournament results, that also just starts to get into our heads as well. Because when you have all these things that are hanging and they’re not going well, you don’t have anything to build on top of [...] Ideally, you’d want to start off slow when you’re making a change and say, this pacing is okay, and we learned something, and keep stacking those experiences, but for us, we needed a spark for something to change, and that’s the story of this major.”
s1mple Gave FaZe Their 'Spark' Back
Whil FaZe's restructure was certainly complex, the solution was ... s1mple. EliGE called s1mple's arrival "the spark that put us on a different path" and showed appreciation for his teammate: "I think it’s been a really good shift in the team, I felt more comfortable as soon as simple came in."
The two collaborate closely in-game. EliGE notes that "in a lot of matches, [...] we play in tandem together [...] so there’s a lot of chemistry that needs to be there." Introducing s1mple has had another unexpected benefit: the team has reportedly had to "look at everything from the beginning again. [...] going from the bottom, looking at all the strategies." EliGE thinks the fresh start "has been really beneficial for us, and I think it was a pretty stark shift for us as a team.”
Does EliGE Want s1mple to Stay on FaZe?
We asked EliGE the Counter-Strike community's burning questions: does he see a long-term future for himself on FaZe, and would he like to see s1mple stay after the Major is over? He replied:
“I definitely would hope so for both, I think that we have something special on this team. I think [...] the chemistry we have in the game, it just feels a lot better and it’s improving every single game, and that’s why, as a team, I feel that we’ve been leveling up as the Major continues. But, you know, that’s not a decision for me to make. We’ll just have to see how it goes, but I’m definitely open for it."