XDefiant: Best AA-12 Loadout
Almost every weapon that can be used in XDefiant is viable. While some are better and included in the current meta, every weapon can be used and if you're good enough, you can top the leaderboard. Many players avoid the Shotguns as they assume that their firepower will not be enough to drop big kill games. However, the AA-12 Shotgun is unbelievable in XDefiant, and might be one of the best weapons in the game. Due to its full-auto setting, it can be deadly at close range and in objective game modes.
Here’s the best AA-12 Shotgun loadout in XDefiant
Best XDefiant AA-12 Loadout
- Front Rail: Pistol
- Muzzle: Barrel Extender
- Barrel: Choke
- Rear Grip: Quick Draw
- Stock: Lightweight
The AA-12 is an unbelievable weapon at close range, but it unfortunately starts to fall off in medium ranges, and is almost unusable at long range. However, we can improve the range of the AA-12 Shotgun by using the Barrel Extender Muzzle and Choke Barrel which overall will improve the range of the AA-12 by 25%.
This is a great improvement to this Shotgun, but we can do more. The Pistol Front Rail will improve accuracy by 20% and also improve sprint to shoot time by 10%, ensuring that almost every single bullet will hit at close range. The Quick Draw grip also improves sprint to shoot time by another 10%, while also improving aim down sight speed if you really need to lock in on your opponent.
Finally, the Lightweight Stock increases walking speed and movement speed, making the AA-12 even more dominant in close range gunfights and in objective gamemodes.
How to Unlock the AA-12
The AA-12 Shotgun can be unlocked in XDefiant by completing a simple challenge: “Get 15 Shotgun Point-Blank Kills''. This challenge should be extremely easy to complete, so you can get to using the AA-12 Shotgun right away.