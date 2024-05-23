XDefiant: Best MP5A2 Loadout
XDefiant has been titled the Call of Duty Killer but a number of fans and players of the full release. As it attempts to steal some of the COD community, it includes many recognisable weapons from the Call of Duty franchise. One of the most well known being the MP5. In XDefiant, the MP5A2 is a top of the line Submachine Gun, and can be one of the best weapons in the game when equipped with the right attachments.
So, to help you top the leaderboard, here’s the best MP5A2 Loadout in XDefiant.
Best MP5A2 XDefiant Loadout
- Front Rail: Superlight
- Barrel: Lightweight
- Magazine: Quick Mag
- Rear Grip: Lightweight Grip
- Stock: Padded
This MP5A2 Loadout focuses on increasing the mobility of the Submachine Gun, making it deadly in close range gunfights and perfect for objective game modes. We start the loadout by using the Superlight Front Rail and Lightweight Barrel, these attachments increase the Aim Down Sights Speed and Movement speed, making you extremely quick around the map.
The Quick Mag increases reload speed, meaning you can engage in another gunfight right away. While the Lightweight Rear Grip and Padded Stock add some much needed stability to the MP5A2 by increasing recoil control and adding aim down sights stability.
We recommend the 686 Magnum for your Secondary weapon due to its sheer deadliness at close range, and the Frag Grenade for your equipment to help when clearing objectives.
How to Unlock the MP5A2
The MP5A2 is unlocked from level one and can be used in your first game on XDefiant. This means that you can level it up right away, and unlock all the attachments needed to dominate your XDefiant matches.