Does XDefiant Have Crossplay?
XDefiant has finally dropped, and it has some big expectations to live up to. Some players have already branded Ubisoft’s new First Person Shooter as the “Call of Duty Killer”, and the community seems to be loving the fresh title. However, one question that everyone has been asking is – does XDefiant support crossplay?
Does XDefiant Support Crossplay?
Yes, XDefiant supports crossplay between PS5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC. This was confirmed by the developers, and can be seen while playing the game post release on May 21, 2024.
Not only does XDefiant have crossplay, it also features cross-progression. This means that players are able to keep levelling up their account no matter what platform they are on. For example, you could grind on your PC at home, but only have an Xbox Series X to take on holiday, that’s not a problem anymore as you can login with your same Ubisoft account and keep ranking up.
How to add friends from other platforms on XDefiant
As Crossplay is enabled, many players will want to run lobbies with their friends on other platforms. This is extremely easy, and can be done by following the steps below:
- Launch XDefiant and click on Social.
- Select Ubisoft Connect.
- Then enter your friend’s Ubisoft ID.
- Click on the Add button.
- Enter your friend’s username and click on Search.
Inviting your friends is also extremely easy, just load up the game and head to the Social area where you’ll see your entire friends list and can invite them to join your lobby.
Can you turn off Crossplay in XDefiant?
Yes, Crossplay does not have to be always on in XDefiant. However, if you do disable Crossplay, you may see longer wait times when searching for a game, and you won’t be able to party with players on other platforms.
To disable crossplay, follow the steps below:
- Head to your settings.
- Go to the “Account and Network” tab.
- Disable the crossplay option
That’s everything you need to know about Crossplay in XDefiant. If you’re looking for the best loadouts to use, check out our Top 5 Meta Weapons in XDefiant!