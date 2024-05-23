XDefiant: Every Faction Ranked
XDefiant allows players to use one of five factions during their matches. Each Faction has different abilities, and they’re all based on different Ubisoft titles:
- Watch Dogs
- Far Cry
- Splinter Cell
- The Division
- Ghost Recon
This means that the Splinter Cell Faction is focused on stealth, while the Watch Dogs Faction has different hacking and tech abilities.
However, not all Factions are equal, and some of the abilities are incredibly good in these early stages of XDefiant’s release. Here’s every Faction in XDefiant, ranked on how good they are in-game.
5. Cleaners
The Cleaners have some great abilities for offense, including incendiary rounds which deal fire damage, and a flamethrower as their Ultra ability. However, their hitbox is actually larger than any other Faction in XDefiant, and this makes you much easier to hit. In addition to this, their ability cooldowns are much longer due to how much damage they deal, and this means you'll be without help from them for large parts of the game.
Abilities
- The Purifier (Ultra): A flamethrower ensures enemies are thoroughly sterilized.
- Incinerator Drone (Ability): A napalm-delivering drone burns everything in its flight path.
- Firebomb (Ability): Detonate a Molotov cocktail, causing explosive damage and igniting the area.
- Incendiary Rounds (Passive Trait): Incendiary ammo inflicts extra burn damage but decreases weapon range.
4. Phantoms
The Phantoms focus on defence with their abilities, and while this is helpful as a team, they're definitely not the best option if you're playing solo. However, their abilities are great for defending objectives, with the Mag Barriers able to put yourself and your team in a bubble which stops damage, and the Aegis Ultra which is even stronger for that.
Abilities
- Aegis (Ultra): A spherical plasma shield combined with an electro-scattergun for close-quarters combat.
- Mag Barrier (Ability): An electromagnetic barrier blocks incoming enemy fire and grenades.
- Blitz Shield (Ability): Equip a tactical shield. Press the Melee button for a shield bash.
- Hardened (Passive Trait): Health increased as a result of tailored gene therapies.
3. Dedsec
Dedsec is one of the most fun Factions to use in XDefiant, and it's even pretty useful too. The Dedsec Faction abilities allow you to hack enemy abilities and use them yourself, and even completely stop the enemies from using their abilities. This can be extremely useful in the endgame of your matches.
Abilities
- Lockout (Ultra): Disable the enemies’ HUD, minimap, and abilities in the affected area.
- Spiderbot (Ability): Deploy a Spiderbot that will target and stun the nearest foe via face hug.
- Hijack (Ability): Hack enemy-deployed abilities and make them your own.
- Fabricator (Passive Trait): After a device is deployed, the Fabricator prints a new one.
2. Libertad
The Libertad Faction was underrated by many in the XDefiant beta, but has proved to be one of the strongest in the full release. The Libertad abilities allow you to heal almost constantly, making it one of the strongest if you're looking to pubstomp and stay alive. Additionally, these abilities also allow you to heal teammates, making it a great team Faction.
Abilities
- Médico Supremo (Ultra): The Médico backpack provides a large health and healing boost for a limited time.
- El Remedio (Ability): Launch a revitalizing gas canister that heals friendlies until destroyed or canceled.
- BioVida Boost (Ability): A fortifying wave boosts total health and regen for you and nearby allies.
- Espíritu de Libertad (Passive Trait): The contagious spirit of freedom slowly heals you and nearby allies.
1. Echelon
The Echelon Faction's stealth abilities give it the top spot on our list, as the Digital Ghillie Suit is borderline overpowered by making you almost invisible to enemy players. When used effectively, the Echelon Faction is incredible, and great if you're looking to top the leader boards.
Abilities
- Sonar Goggles (Ultra): Reveal enemies and hunt them down with the classic Third Echelon 5.7 pistol.
- Intel Suit (Ability): Shares the location of nearby enemies with your team.
- Digital Ghillie Suit (Ability): Renders the agent nearly invisible. Movement and aiming reduce the effect.
- Low Profile (Passive Trait): Agent does not appear on enemy minimaps.
That's all the XDefiant Factions ranked. Now you have your Faction locked in, you should check out our Top 5 Meta Weapons.