What Is Recoil Recovery in XDefiant?
XDefiant has a lot of powerful weapons with incredible stats but some, like the AK-47, seem to be held back by a large amount of recoil. Luckily, you can level up weapons and unlock attachments that improve your Recoil Recovery. Here's exactly what Recoil Recovery is in XDefiant and how you should manage it going forward.
Upgrading weapons is a big part of XDefiant, with many gamers grinding to get game-changing attachments for their favorite guns. Attachments will improve a range of statistics, including Recoil Recovery. This could potentially make your gun of choice a bit more stable and accurate when shooting.
Like most FPS titles, XDefiant attempts to keep weapons balanced and realistic with recoil patterns. Basically, you'll notice that the longer you shoot a gun it will move up and to the side. When you stop shooting, the gun will go back to your original chosen position.
Of course, when guns move like this, it can become more difficult to aim accurately at opponents. You have to either find attachments that reduce the recoil of your weapon of choice or even memorize its recoil pattern so you can position it properly with that movement in mind.
Recoil Recovery is the time it takes for your gun to return to its original position. The shorter the time it takes for your weapon to recover, the faster your gun adjusts and returns to this spot. There are many weapon attachments that will help improve your Recoil Recovery rate so your gun will go back into place faster in an attempt to help you gain back control.
In the grand scheme of the game, however, focusing on improving Recoil Recovery is not really worth it. There are other stats that are much more useful and will have a bigger impact on your weapon's performance. This includes handling, magazine size, firing accuracy and rate. The Recoil Recovery is barely noticeable compared to these statistics, especially since XDefiant favors fast-paced gameplay and a lot of run-and-gun action.