XDefiant Twitch Drops: How to Earn Free Weapon Skins, XP Boosts & More
Ubisoft’s highly anticipated new First Person Shooter, XDefiant, is just around the corner. With the game fully releasing on May 21, fans can get a headstart on the competition just from watching the game on Twitch. This is the perfect chance to gain some free skins, XP boosts and more.
Here’s everything you need to know about XDefiant’s Twitch Drops, including the items available and how long the promotion lasts.
When are Twitch Drops Available?
XDefiant’s Twitch Drops will be available during the Preseason of XDefiant. This means that the promotion will begin at 9am PT on May 21, and end on 10am PT on July 2.
How to Earn XDefiant Twitch Drops
To earn your XDefiant Twitch Drops, you’ll need to follow these steps:
- Log in to your Twitch account.
- Link your Ubisoft Connect account with Twitch from this link.
- Watch any Twitch Stream with XDefiant drops enabled.
- Once you’ve earned a Drop, click the ‘Claim Now’ button in your inventory page.
- Finally, launch XDefiant to see your skins in-game.
All XDefiant Twitch Drops
Across the six week period where Twitch Drops are available, there are 19 confirmed items you can earn.
May 21 - Official Ubisoft Stream Only
- Watch 30 minutes to get the “Pump Action” Victory Animation.
Week 1 – May 21 to May 28
- Watch 30 minutes to get Weapon XP Booster.
- Watch 1 hour to get Morganite M4A1 Weapon Skin.
- Watch 1 hour 30 minutes to get Violet M4A1 Weapon Skin.
Week 2 – May 28 to June 4
- Watch 30 minutes to get Weapon XP Booster.
- Watch 1 hour to get Morganite M9 Weapon Skin.
- Watch 1 hour 30 minutes to get Violet Vector .45 ACP Weapon Skin.
Week 3 – June 4 to June 11
- Watch 30 minutes to get Weapon XP Booster.
- Watch 1 hour to get Morganite M870 Weapon Skin.
- Watch 1 hour 30 minutes to get Ember M16A4 Weapon Skin.
Week 4 – June 11 to June 18
- Watch 30 minutes to get Weapon XP Booster.
- Watch 1 hour to get Pelagic M9 Weapon Skin.
- Watch 1 hour 30 minutes to get Ember Vector .45 Weapon Skin.
Week 5 – June 18 to June 25
- Watch 30 minutes to get Weapon XP Booster.
- Watch 1 hour to get Disruption M60 Weapon Skin.
- Watch 1 hour 30 minutes to get Eruption MDR Weapon Skin.
Week 6 – June 25 to July 2
- Watch 30 minutes to get Weapon XP Booster.
- Watch 1 hour to get Amber M44 Weapon Skin.
- Watch 1 hour 30 minutes to get Pelagic Vector .45 ACP Weapon Skin.