How to Convert Warzone & Valorant Sensitivity to XDefiant
XDefiant has just dropped and it is taking over the First Person Shooter community by storm. However, one of the biggest roadblocks when getting started in XDefiant is the Sensitivity. XDefiant’s Sensitivity is much different to most First Person Shooters due to it being on a scale of 0-100, compared to Call of Duty’s 1-14.
Converting your sensitivity is essential to consistent performances across games. As XDefiant has a similar pace of gameplay to a title such as Call of Duty: Warzone, having the same sensitivity in both games will help you perform well in both, and not lose out on valuable time changing your settings or re-adjusting when jumping on another game.
Here’s how to convert your sensitivity to XDefiant for both Controller and Mouse and Keyboard players, using Call of Duty and Valorant as the original titles.
How to Convert Warzone Sensitivity to XDefiant
To convert your Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 sensitivity to XDefiant, you’ll need to write down your sensitivity from that game, and then multiply it by 3.75.
For example, if you play on a sensitivity of 8 in Call of Duty: Warzone, multiply that by 3.75 to get a sensitivity value of 30 for XDefiant. This is an extremely easy process, and should result in you having a much more consistent feel between games, and maybe even improve your performances somewhat.
How to Convert Valorant Sensitivity to XDefiant
Converting your Valorant sensitivity for Mouse and Keyboard players is a bit trickier, as many players may want a slightly higher sensitivity due to the faster pace of XDefiant. Regardless, there are a few steps you can take to convert your Valorant sensitivity to XDefiant.
Firstly, you’ll need to write down your Valorant sensitivity and your mouse DPI. Next, multiply your sensitivity by 10. For example, if you play on a 0.3 sensitivity with an 800 DPI, you’ll want to play on 30 sensitivity with the same 800 DPI on XDefiant.
As mentioned, you may need to tweak this a little due to XDefiant having much higher octane gameplay compared to Valorant.
That’s everything you need to know about converting your sensitivity from Call of Duty: Warzone or Valorant to XDefiant. Now you have your sensitivity sorted, why not check out the best M4A1 Loadout for XDefiant!