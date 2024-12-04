When Does XDefiant Go Offline? Shut Down Times, Refund Details, and More
Ubisoft will take XDefiant offline in 2025, which means you can no longer download or play the game once the servers shut down.
Ubisoft has confirmed that Season 3 will be the final season of content for XDefiant as the game begins to sunset. The company also announced that eligible players will receive refunds for purchased in-game content if they meet specific requirements. If you play XDefiant, or used to, here is a full breakdown of when the game will go offline and how the refund process will work.
When Does XDefiant Shut Down?
XDefiant will officially shut down on June 3, 2025. That is when Ubisoft says all of the game’s functionality “including progression, events, rewards, and achievements” along with multiplayer servers will be officially taken offline.
That means you have until June 3, 2025, to play XDefiant before it shuts down forever. But that does not mean Ubisoft isn’t already in the process of sunsetting the game.
As of Dec. 3, when Ubisoft and the XDefiant team announced the game was being discontinued, new downloads, player registrations, and all in-game purchases are no longer available. That means anyone who did not already have the game downloaded is now unable to access it on all platforms. If you already had the game in your library, you can still redownload it, however.
Will XDefiant Get More Updates?
XDefiant will get one last major update when Season 3 launches in the near future, however, that will be the last piece of content added to the game before it shuts down.
Based on the year one roadmap provided by Ubisoft on Sept. 17, here is what you should expect from Season 3 before XDefiant goes offline.
It is currently unclear if other balance updates, bug fixes, or any content from Season 4’s now cut plans will be added as part of Season 3.
Will XDefiant Be Playable After Servers Shut Down?
There are no current plans for XDefiant to be playable after its servers go offline on June 3, 2025, The game does not have offline modes and Ubisoft has not shared any information about potentially adding one.
This means that, once the servers go down, any ability to play XDefiant on all platforms will go away with it.
How to Get XDefiant Refunds
Ubisoft is offering refunds to players who purchased premium versions of XDefiant or select in-game items, though you will need to meet specific requirements.
All players who purchased the XDefiant Ultimate Founder's Pack will receive full refunds, however, neither the Founder's Pack nor Founder's Pack Elite buyers are eligible. Additionally, if you purchased any of the following items on Nov. 3 or later prior to the discontinuation announcement you will also be refunded in full.
All refunds should be processed within eight weeks, so prior to Jan. 28, 2025. If you did not receive a refund or need help with specific issues regarding XDefiant’s services ending, you can visit the game’s official page on Ubisoft’s website.