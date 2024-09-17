XDefiant Year 1 Roadmap Outlines Fixes, Updates, and Content
XDefiant has had a tough time ever since it was released back in May of 2024. From major hitreg issues to slow progression and completely changing the progression system after players had put hours in. XDefiant has truly had one of the biggest roller coaster launches of any FPS title in history.
However, they’re looking to fix these issues, and their first big focus is the netcode and hitreg issues.
XDefiant's Promise to Fix Hitreg
The XDefiant team started their Year 1 roadmap update with a talk on their biggest issue, netcode. “We've been making some improvements since launch that have made Netcode/Hitreg better, but we still have a ways to go and we've added some more specialist engineers to help with this work. There are two big things that we are working on to improve Netcode/Hitreg. They are:
Focus on increasing the amount of proactive resend of packets to mitigate issues experienced by players suffering from packet loss.
Bandwidth reduction efforts ongoing to allow for this as we need to reduce bandwidth usage to accommodate the bandwidth increases associated with proactive resend.
Migrating more gameplay systems to lightweight networking protocols to improve their responsiveness.”
Related Article: When is XDefiant's Hitreg Being Fixed?
Of course, this isn’t just a simple fix, and XDefiant’s developers know that this will take some time. However, in response to the community's worries that XDefiant is dead, they responded.
Ubisoft is very much behind us and has allocated more resources to the team in order for us to do that.- XDefiant Blog Post
XDefiant’s Year 1 Roadmap
The next year ahead looks bright for XDefiant however, with a ton of updates planned for the upcoming months. The next big update comes with Season 2, bringing three new weapons, three new maps, a new Faction and the long-awaited arrival of private matches.
Season 3 looks to bring Prestiges to XDefiant, along with more maps, weapons and another new Faction. While Season 4 may top them all, with a new Weapon Mastery system, better camo challenges and much more.
When is XDefiant Season 2?
Season 2 for XDefiant will be officially revealed on September 18, 2024, with information on the brand new Faction, a look at the new maps and maybe a sneak peek at private matches expected to be shown.