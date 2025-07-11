ACL Rehab: The Post-Surgery Guide to Success
If you’re facing an upcoming surgery to repair your ACL, it’s important to set yourself up for success before you’re on the operating table.
Once you’re in recovery, implementing an active recovery plan can minimize your pain and swelling and help you avoid the common pitfalls that can make recovery from this injury more difficult than is necessary.
Read on to get dialed in on the 5 simple practices that will optimize your first stage of recovery and pave the way for optimal recovery.
1. Control your pain
While pain medication is ONE option, you have several other tools at your disposal.
Using Intermittent Compression with a floss band (using two bands is optimal) can help flush out swelling and desensitize the surgical area.
You can you this technique (shown for the knee, both on your calf and your thigh up to 10 times per day (2 minutes on, 2 minutes off) to help keep your swelling abated.
Using a TENS electrical stimulation device is also a way to reduce pain
2. Manage Swelling
Swelling produces muscle atrophy (shrinkage).
Elevating your leg as high as you can (up against a wall is ideal) for 15-20 minutes, as frequently as once per hour, will help reduce your swelling.
Swelling is moderated by the lymphatic system.
You can increase the drainage capabilities of your lymphatic system by placing a warm compress in the area of your right and left groin region for 5 minutes before elevating your leg or doing Intermittent Compression with your floss bands
This will create a synergistic effect, making your swelling management even more effective.
Breathing diaphragmatically for 1-2 minutes upon elevating your leg will help prime your lymphatic system to drain extra fluid from your leg.
Thigh-high compression socks will help minimize your swelling during the day when you’re not rehabbing
3. Keep your brain and your leg connected
When you are cleared to weight bear on your operated leg, practice standing on your leg as you brush your teeth, stand at the counter in the kitchen, or stand in line while you're out.
As you're balancing on one leg, you can practice turning your head right or left, up or down, or diagonally to challenge the connection between your brain, eyes, inner ear, and your leg.
4. Sleep like a teenager
Your goal for pre-surgery and the first 3 months of rehab should be to sleep a minimum of 8 hours per night. 9+ hours is the gold standard here.
Sleep is the most anabolic (muscle-building) activity that you can perform to regain strength and performance in your operated leg.
5. Eat to build muscle
The other primary factor in staving off the muscle atrophy common with this surgery and rebuilding strength and muscle mass is eating adequate protein.
Your daily goal should be to consume between 1 to 1.5 g of protein per pound of body weight.
Take Action
ACL rehab is not passive.
Operating with a well-designed daily plan makes a real difference in your ability to get back in the game.
If you need help getting started or want to work with a qualified professional, reach out directly or connect with the team at Power Athlete.