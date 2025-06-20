ACL Rehab: The Pro Athlete Blueprint
You tore your ACL.
Maybe it was a bad cut. Maybe someone ran into you. Either way, surgery is coming.
That’s hard enough, but here’s the real concern: around one in four athletes who suffer an ACL tear never return to their sport. If you want a different outcome, your recovery plan needs to start now, not after surgery.
Most people think rehab begins post-op. The reality? The best outcomes start with a smart plan before surgery.
Here's how to prepare for a faster, more complete recovery in two key steps.
Step One: Train Before Surgery
Your priority leading up to surgery is to get your lower body as strong as possible.
Aim for at least four to six weeks of focused strength training, working with a qualified coach or physical therapist who can guide you safely.
The goal is to train hard without making your knee worse.
Exercises like barbell back squats, deadlifts, walking lunges, and step-ups should form the foundation of your program. These movements help preserve strength in your hips, quads, hamstrings, and calves—all critical muscles for post-op recovery.
Include two lower-body sessions per week, plus two upper-body sessions to maintain overall strength and balance. Add in two to three cardio sessions on a stationary or fan bike to support circulation and healing.
This prehab phase not only helps you retain muscle but also gives you momentum heading into surgery.
Step Two: Build a Post-Op Plan
Before surgery, meet with your surgeon and physical therapist to build a post-op plan. The most important priorities in the first days after surgery are:
- Controlling pain
- Reducing swelling
- Preserving muscle in your surgical leg
A few essential tools can help. Thigh-high compression socks help reduce swelling. An electrical stimulation unit with TENS and EMS modes can reduce pain and promote muscle activity. TENS helps turn down pain signals, while EMS provides hundreds of small muscle contractions to prevent atrophy.
Start using both compression and stimulation as soon as you’re in the recovery room. The sooner you begin, the faster your nervous system and muscles will reconnect.
Take Action
ACL rehab is not passive. With the right training and tools, you can dramatically improve your outcome. If you need help getting started or want to work with a qualified professional, reach out directly or connect with the team at Power Athlete.