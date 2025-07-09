NFL Linemen Aren’t Built from One Mold – Here’s Why That Matters
When evaluating offensive linemen, numbers often take center stage – including bench press reps, 40-yard dash times, and body fat percentage. But according to veteran sports dietitian and performance coach Pratik Patel, those metrics may be doing more harm than good if they aren't put in proper context.
In this conversation on Power Athlete Radio, Patel challenged the long-standing belief that all linemen need to be under 25% body fat to perform at an elite level. While the benchmark might sound reasonable on paper, the former New York Giants director of performance nutrition says it oversimplifies a much more complex equation.
"You have so many different body styles, even within the position," Patel explains. "Tackles are all different. Guards are different. Centers are different. There are some similarities, but they're different."
The key variable?
Skeletal mass.
Patel emphasizes that the size and structure of an athlete's skeleton – especially bone mass – sets the ceiling for how much muscle they can realistically carry. That ceiling isn't uniform, even among players of the same height and weight. Two linemen may stand 6'5", but one might comfortably maintain 320 pounds with a balanced composition of muscle and fat, while the other struggles to keep on 300 without excessive fat gain.
"That's why you have these tackles that can barely keep on 300 pounds," Patel says. "They have a minimal amount of bone mass compared to some of their counterparts, and they've maxed out the amount of muscle mass that their frame can handle. Yeah, we can get them past 300, but it's all going to be fat."
Patel to a crucial point: pushing an athlete to hit an arbitrary weight or some made up body fat percentage, without taking in account for body type, can compromise performance and long-term health. For example, one player's 23% body fat may be optimal based his performance while another player's 28% could be more a hindrance.
It's not just about fat and/or muscle Distribution plays a role. Limb length, torso proportion, and femur length all influence how weight is carried and how it translates on the field.
"Do they have longer torsos? Longer legs? Where is this going to get distributed?" Patel asks. "And is that advantageous for this guy to do so?"
Instead of chasing a single ideal body type – what Patel calls the "Jake Long or Nate Solder model" – teams should take a more individualized approach. Yes, players like Long and Solder might have set a gold standard for tackle physiques, but Patel stresses they're outliers. "These guys are just freaks in nature," he says. "They are different."
The takeaway is simple – body composition is a data point, not a dictate. By evaluating mechanics, bone structure, and nutrition, teams can better optimize performance without forcing players into a one-size-fits-all mold.
In the NFL, margins are razor-thin and careers are short; understanding an athlete's physical blueprint could be the difference between a remarkable career that ends in Canton and breaking down a body too soon.