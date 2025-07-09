Everyday Athlete On SI

NFL Linemen Aren’t Built from One Mold – Here’s Why That Matters

For a deeper look at what really drives performance in the trenches, watch the full breakdown with Pratik Patel. His insights reshape how we think about body composition in the NFL.

John Welbourn

NFL Linemen Aren’t Built from One Mold—Here’s Why That Matters
NFL Linemen Aren’t Built from One Mold—Here’s Why That Matters / Power Athlete

When evaluating offensive linemen, numbers often take center stage – including bench press reps, 40-yard dash times, and body fat percentage. But according to veteran sports dietitian and performance coach Pratik Patel, those metrics may be doing more harm than good if they aren't put in proper context.

In this conversation on Power Athlete Radio, Patel challenged the long-standing belief that all linemen need to be under 25% body fat to perform at an elite level. While the benchmark might sound reasonable on paper, the former New York Giants director of performance nutrition says it oversimplifies a much more complex equation.

"You have so many different body styles, even within the position," Patel explains. "Tackles are all different. Guards are different. Centers are different. There are some similarities, but they're different."

The key variable?

Skeletal mass.

Patel emphasizes that the size and structure of an athlete's skeleton – especially bone mass – sets the ceiling for how much muscle they can realistically carry. That ceiling isn't uniform, even among players of the same height and weight. Two linemen may stand 6'5", but one might comfortably maintain 320 pounds with a balanced composition of muscle and fat, while the other struggles to keep on 300 without excessive fat gain.

"That's why you have these tackles that can barely keep on 300 pounds," Patel says. "They have a minimal amount of bone mass compared to some of their counterparts, and they've maxed out the amount of muscle mass that their frame can handle. Yeah, we can get them past 300, but it's all going to be fat."

Patel to a crucial point: pushing an athlete to hit an arbitrary weight or some made up body fat percentage, without taking in account for body type, can compromise performance and long-term health. For example, one player's 23% body fat may be optimal based his performance while another player's 28% could be more a hindrance.

It's not just about fat and/or muscle Distribution plays a role. Limb length, torso proportion, and femur length all influence how weight is carried and how it translates on the field.

"Do they have longer torsos? Longer legs? Where is this going to get distributed?" Patel asks. "And is that advantageous for this guy to do so?"

Instead of chasing a single ideal body type – what Patel calls the "Jake Long or Nate Solder model" – teams should take a more individualized approach. Yes, players like Long and Solder might have set a gold standard for tackle physiques, but Patel stresses they're outliers. "These guys are just freaks in nature," he says. "They are different."

The takeaway is simple – body composition is a data point, not a dictate. By evaluating mechanics, bone structure, and nutrition, teams can better optimize performance without forcing players into a one-size-fits-all mold.

In the NFL, margins are razor-thin and careers are short; understanding an athlete's physical blueprint could be the difference between a remarkable career that ends in Canton and breaking down a body too soon.

Published |Modified
John Welbourn
JOHN WELBOURN

John Welbourn, the founder and CEO of Power Athlete, Inc., is a former 9- year NFL starter. Drafted in the 1999 NFL Draft as the 97th pick, John left his mark as a starter for the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999 to 2004, with 10 playoff appearances, including 3 NFC Championship games. He continued his starting role with the Kansas City Chiefs from 2004 to 2007. Unfortunately, his 2008 season with the New England Patriots was cut short due to injury, leading to his official retirement in 2009 after starting over 100 regular season games during his NFL tenure, with multiple playoff appearances. John attended the University of California at Berkeley, where he was a four- year letterman in football. He graduated from the college of letters and sciences with a bachelor's degree in Rhetoric in 1998, followed by Masters work at the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Education in 1999. John experienced a swift transition from the NFL when approached by CrossFit, Inc in 2009 to develop his own adaptation of CrossFit principles to train athletes for sport. On the first day of the launch of his program, his CrossFit Football website boasted 17k unique hits, and the program caught fire. From 2009-2017, he influenced tens of thousands of athletes daily and conducted in-person seminars worldwide, spanning 6 continents, including the arctic circle. With over 300 seminars taught during that span, John had the unique experience of working with thousands of athletes in real-time and testing the efficacy of his program with new participants each week. John has worked closely with the US Military since a chance meeting with a group of Navy SEALs looking to train like professional athletes. Subsequently, he worked as a contractor for Naval Special Warfare and presently works hands-on with NSW’s DEVGRU, both in person and with remote daily training programs. This experience led to John working with the Army’s 18th Airborne Corps, teaching in-person seminars, and working to implement Power Athlete systems across the force of 90,000 troops. A massive undertaking the first time the US Army had reached out a civilian contractor to take over physical training of the regular Army. Needless to say, John has significantly impacted the world of strength & conditioning and performance having worked with NFL, NHL, MLB, Olympic athletes, in addition to soldier athletes. John operates as a consultant and advisor for multiple companies centered on enhancing human performance through training, nutrition, and fitness- based technologies. John's dedication to coaching and mentorship is evident through his Power Athlete Coaches Network and training program delivery platform, which guides and supports over 5000 athletes worldwide on a daily basis. Since 2013, he has hosted the influential Power Athlete Radio podcast, engaging in discussions aimed at optimizing performance and connecting with exceptional individuals. With over 800 episodes, Power Athlete Radio stands as one of the premier podcasts in strength and conditioning. John has used his podcast to create bonds with many of the most influential people in politics, sports, entertainment, and education. Outside his professional endeavors, John's philanthropic spirit shines as he co-founded Wade’s Army in 2012, a 501c3 charitable organization committed to battling neuroblastoma and pediatric cancer. This noble initiative has successfully raised well over a million dollars to date, focusing on funding families in need and supporting research initiatives. In his leisure, John's pursuits range from welding to land management, hunting, shooting, and combatives. His dedication to personal growth is apparent through his rigorous practice of Jiu-Jitsu. He also personally oversees the training of a handful of the top Jiu-Jitsu players in the world. Through his unique training knowledge and mentorship, John has guided his athletes to the top of their respective sports. Beyond his many roles, John is a husband and father, with three children. He resides in Austin, Texas, with his family. You can learn more about John at his personal blog, “Talk To Me Johnnie,” on PowerAthleteHQ.com, and on all social media platforms @johnwelbourn

Home/Athletes