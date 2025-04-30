Everyday Athlete On SI

Balancing Strength and Speed with Elite Sprinters

Most athletes get strong but never get fast. Don’t make the same mistake — learn how to build real speed and strength that wins races.

John Welbourn

When it comes to training high-level sprinters, there’s always this ongoing debate: How strong is strong enough?

Clint Martin, UT Track’s Strength Coach, tackled this head-on during his chat on Power Athlete Radio. His take is that strength is absolutely crucial — but it’s just one piece of a much bigger puzzle. To really unlock an athlete’s top-end performance and keep them healthy, you have to balance strength, speed, power, and flexibility. Dialing in that balance is where the real magic happens.

Now, don’t get me wrong strength is foundational, especially for sprinters. As a former NFL player would make a living for a decade with a big strong punch of heavy hands and head, I am a strength advocate. Building that raw force production is what helps athletes push off the ground with authority, hit faster speeds, and hold good sprint mechanics. Strong legs and a strong core are non-negotiable if you want to get out of the blocks and dominate down the track.

But here’s the kicker, and Martin knows this firsthand, if you chase strength for strength’s sake, things can go sideways fast. He shared how he once hit a crazy strength milestone (pulling over 700 pounds) only to wreck his hip playing football. It’s a brutal reminder: strength has to serve your need on the field, mat or pitch, not sideline you from it.

For sprinters, raw strength isn’t “the main thing.” It's about taking that strength and converting it into usable, explosive power. There’s a difference between being strong and being fast-strong. And in sprinting, if you can’t apply your strength quickly, you’re basically just weightlifting with extra steps.

Power, the ability to produce force fast, is the name of the game. Olympic lifts, plyometrics, sprint-specific drills - all those tools exist to help athletes turn raw strength into speed. Remember, sprinters are not building bodybuilders; even though they make look the part, they are rockets.

One of Martin’s biggest messages was to stop chasing weight room numbers just to say you can. Sure, it feels great to crush a new squat PR, but if it’s not translating to faster sprint times, it is not useful. Everything and I mean everything in a sprinter’s strength program has to circle back to improving speed.

And speed, at the end of the day, is what separates the good from the elite. If an athlete gets really strong but loses that snap, that pop, that lightning-quick turnover, performance will dip. On the flip side, if an athlete is fast but doesn’t have the strength foundation, they’ll eventually hit a ceiling which will limit his production and could lead to injury.

Training for speed means drilling mechanics, refining movement patterns, and keeping the neuromuscular system primed. Strength and power matter but they exist as it applies to speed.

Martin summed it up: there’s a “fine line” between being strong enough to be unstoppable, and being so strong that you start breaking. It’s about keeping “the main thing the main thing”, and for sprinters, the main thing is always, always speed.

Good coaching is about blending strength, speed, technique and capacity in just the right blend so the athlete keeps improving without tipping over into injury or diminishing returns. Get that balance right, and you don’t just build strong sprinters, you build fast, durable, game-changing athletes.

Bottom line: strength matters. But it has to be the right kind of strength, developed the right way, with the right goal in mind. Because for sprinters, if it’s not making you faster, it is making you slow.

John Welbourn
JOHN WELBOURN

John Welbourn, the founder and CEO of Power Athlete, Inc., is a former 9- year NFL starter. Drafted in the 1999 NFL Draft as the 97th pick, John left his mark as a starter for the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999 to 2004, with 10 playoff appearances, including 3 NFC Championship games. He continued his starting role with the Kansas City Chiefs from 2004 to 2007. Unfortunately, his 2008 season with the New England Patriots was cut short due to injury, leading to his official retirement in 2009 after starting over 100 regular season games during his NFL tenure, with multiple playoff appearances. John attended the University of California at Berkeley, where he was a four- year letterman in football. He graduated from the college of letters and sciences with a bachelor's degree in Rhetoric in 1998, followed by Masters work at the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Education in 1999. John experienced a swift transition from the NFL when approached by CrossFit, Inc in 2009 to develop his own adaptation of CrossFit principles to train athletes for sport. On the first day of the launch of his program, his CrossFit Football website boasted 17k unique hits, and the program caught fire. From 2009-2017, he influenced tens of thousands of athletes daily and conducted in-person seminars worldwide, spanning 6 continents, including the arctic circle. With over 300 seminars taught during that span, John had the unique experience of working with thousands of athletes in real-time and testing the efficacy of his program with new participants each week. John has worked closely with the US Military since a chance meeting with a group of Navy SEALs looking to train like professional athletes. Subsequently, he worked as a contractor for Naval Special Warfare and presently works hands-on with NSW’s DEVGRU, both in person and with remote daily training programs. This experience led to John working with the Army’s 18th Airborne Corps, teaching in-person seminars, and working to implement Power Athlete systems across the force of 90,000 troops. A massive undertaking the first time the US Army had reached out a civilian contractor to take over physical training of the regular Army. Needless to say, John has significantly impacted the world of strength & conditioning and performance having worked with NFL, NHL, MLB, Olympic athletes, in addition to soldier athletes. John operates as a consultant and advisor for multiple companies centered on enhancing human performance through training, nutrition, and fitness- based technologies. John's dedication to coaching and mentorship is evident through his Power Athlete Coaches Network and training program delivery platform, which guides and supports over 5000 athletes worldwide on a daily basis. Since 2013, he has hosted the influential Power Athlete Radio podcast, engaging in discussions aimed at optimizing performance and connecting with exceptional individuals. With over 800 episodes, Power Athlete Radio stands as one of the premier podcasts in strength and conditioning. John has used his podcast to create bonds with many of the most influential people in politics, sports, entertainment, and education. Outside his professional endeavors, John's philanthropic spirit shines as he co-founded Wade’s Army in 2012, a 501c3 charitable organization committed to battling neuroblastoma and pediatric cancer. This noble initiative has successfully raised well over a million dollars to date, focusing on funding families in need and supporting research initiatives. In his leisure, John's pursuits range from welding to land management, hunting, shooting, and combatives. His dedication to personal growth is apparent through his rigorous practice of Jiu-Jitsu. He also personally oversees the training of a handful of the top Jiu-Jitsu players in the world. Through his unique training knowledge and mentorship, John has guided his athletes to the top of their respective sports. Beyond his many roles, John is a husband and father, with three children. He resides in Austin, Texas, with his family. You can learn more about John at his personal blog, “Talk To Me Johnnie,” on PowerAthleteHQ.com, and on all social media platforms @johnwelbourn

