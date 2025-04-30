Balancing Strength and Speed with Elite Sprinters
When it comes to training high-level sprinters, there’s always this ongoing debate: How strong is strong enough?
Clint Martin, UT Track’s Strength Coach, tackled this head-on during his chat on Power Athlete Radio. His take is that strength is absolutely crucial — but it’s just one piece of a much bigger puzzle. To really unlock an athlete’s top-end performance and keep them healthy, you have to balance strength, speed, power, and flexibility. Dialing in that balance is where the real magic happens.
Now, don’t get me wrong strength is foundational, especially for sprinters. As a former NFL player would make a living for a decade with a big strong punch of heavy hands and head, I am a strength advocate. Building that raw force production is what helps athletes push off the ground with authority, hit faster speeds, and hold good sprint mechanics. Strong legs and a strong core are non-negotiable if you want to get out of the blocks and dominate down the track.
But here’s the kicker, and Martin knows this firsthand, if you chase strength for strength’s sake, things can go sideways fast. He shared how he once hit a crazy strength milestone (pulling over 700 pounds) only to wreck his hip playing football. It’s a brutal reminder: strength has to serve your need on the field, mat or pitch, not sideline you from it.
For sprinters, raw strength isn’t “the main thing.” It's about taking that strength and converting it into usable, explosive power. There’s a difference between being strong and being fast-strong. And in sprinting, if you can’t apply your strength quickly, you’re basically just weightlifting with extra steps.
Power, the ability to produce force fast, is the name of the game. Olympic lifts, plyometrics, sprint-specific drills - all those tools exist to help athletes turn raw strength into speed. Remember, sprinters are not building bodybuilders; even though they make look the part, they are rockets.
One of Martin’s biggest messages was to stop chasing weight room numbers just to say you can. Sure, it feels great to crush a new squat PR, but if it’s not translating to faster sprint times, it is not useful. Everything and I mean everything in a sprinter’s strength program has to circle back to improving speed.
And speed, at the end of the day, is what separates the good from the elite. If an athlete gets really strong but loses that snap, that pop, that lightning-quick turnover, performance will dip. On the flip side, if an athlete is fast but doesn’t have the strength foundation, they’ll eventually hit a ceiling which will limit his production and could lead to injury.
Training for speed means drilling mechanics, refining movement patterns, and keeping the neuromuscular system primed. Strength and power matter but they exist as it applies to speed.
Martin summed it up: there’s a “fine line” between being strong enough to be unstoppable, and being so strong that you start breaking. It’s about keeping “the main thing the main thing”, and for sprinters, the main thing is always, always speed.
Good coaching is about blending strength, speed, technique and capacity in just the right blend so the athlete keeps improving without tipping over into injury or diminishing returns. Get that balance right, and you don’t just build strong sprinters, you build fast, durable, game-changing athletes.
Bottom line: strength matters. But it has to be the right kind of strength, developed the right way, with the right goal in mind. Because for sprinters, if it’s not making you faster, it is making you slow.