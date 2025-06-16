Everyday Athlete On SI

Ballistic Shifts the Game: Henry Abbott Redefines Movement and Injury Prevention

Get your hands on Ballistic and rethink what it means to train for elite performance. Henry Abbott’s new book is a deep dive into how the best athletes move, train, and stay injury-free. This is essential reading for anyone serious about human performance.

John Welbourn

Power Athlete Radio Ep 809 // Fixing Broken Athletes w/ Henry Abbott
Power Athlete Radio Ep 809 // Fixing Broken Athletes w/ Henry Abbott / Power Athlete

On a recent episode of Power Athlete Radio, I sat down with Henry Abbott, long-time NBA journalist, founder of TrueHoop, and now author of the new book Ballistic. The conversation ranged from NBA injuries and sports science to the philosophy of movement, and it was one of the most energizing discussions I’ve had in a while.

Abbott’s book centers around the groundbreaking work of Marcus Elliott and his team at P3 (Peak Performance Project), a training and biomechanics facility based in Santa Barbara that’s been redefining what we know about injury prevention, performance, and what it truly means to move well. With over 130 terabytes of biomechanical data collected from NBA, MLB, and Olympic athletes, their lab is arguably the most advanced movement assessment facility in the world.

What stood out most in our conversation was Abbott’s central thesis: injury prevention and performance optimization are not about brute strength or even classic conditioning – they’re about neuromuscular coordination and efficient biomechanics. How well you absorb force seems to the key to avoiding injury.

Take ACL injuries, for example. Abbott shared that 100% of NBA athletes who tore their ACLs in P3’s database landed with a specific biomechanical flaw: excessive inward knee movement caused by poor ankle and hip control. Sadly, the knees are just caught in the middle – the damage stems from dysfunction elsewhere. But here’s the silver lining, those risk patterns are trainable, which means they are avoidable.

We also dove deep into the topic of “brakes” – an athletes' ability to decelerate efficiently. Abbott talked about how James Harden’s superpower isn’t explosive speed or vertical leap, it’s his ability to stop on a dime. That stopping power, linked closely to hip deceleration and foot mechanics, is predictive of both injury resilience and elite performance.

From an NFL player's perspective, it was eye-opening. I spent 10 years in a league that prioritized size, strength, and staying healthy above all else. But what Abbott and P3 are showing is that there’s a deeper language of movement. One that I have found many coaches do not speak.

What resonated most was the idea that athleticism is less about raw metrics and more about fluent, adaptable problem-solving through space. I’ve long defined athleticism as “the ability to seamlessly and effortlessly combine primal movement patterns through space to accomplish a known or novel task.”

If you care about performance – whether you’re coaching youth sports, managing pros, or just trying to stay durable after 40 – this book is an important read. Ballistic offers a well thought out road map to creating smarter, more resilient athletes.

As Abbott said toward the end of our talk: “Movement is how the brain speaks to the world. If we lose that, we lose the very essence of what makes us human.”

He’s not wrong.

Ballistic is available now in bookstores and online.

Published |Modified
John Welbourn
JOHN WELBOURN

John Welbourn, the founder and CEO of Power Athlete, Inc., is a former 9- year NFL starter. Drafted in the 1999 NFL Draft as the 97th pick, John left his mark as a starter for the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999 to 2004, with 10 playoff appearances, including 3 NFC Championship games. He continued his starting role with the Kansas City Chiefs from 2004 to 2007. Unfortunately, his 2008 season with the New England Patriots was cut short due to injury, leading to his official retirement in 2009 after starting over 100 regular season games during his NFL tenure, with multiple playoff appearances. John attended the University of California at Berkeley, where he was a four- year letterman in football. He graduated from the college of letters and sciences with a bachelor's degree in Rhetoric in 1998, followed by Masters work at the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Education in 1999. John experienced a swift transition from the NFL when approached by CrossFit, Inc in 2009 to develop his own adaptation of CrossFit principles to train athletes for sport. On the first day of the launch of his program, his CrossFit Football website boasted 17k unique hits, and the program caught fire. From 2009-2017, he influenced tens of thousands of athletes daily and conducted in-person seminars worldwide, spanning 6 continents, including the arctic circle. With over 300 seminars taught during that span, John had the unique experience of working with thousands of athletes in real-time and testing the efficacy of his program with new participants each week. John has worked closely with the US Military since a chance meeting with a group of Navy SEALs looking to train like professional athletes. Subsequently, he worked as a contractor for Naval Special Warfare and presently works hands-on with NSW’s DEVGRU, both in person and with remote daily training programs. This experience led to John working with the Army’s 18th Airborne Corps, teaching in-person seminars, and working to implement Power Athlete systems across the force of 90,000 troops. A massive undertaking the first time the US Army had reached out a civilian contractor to take over physical training of the regular Army. Needless to say, John has significantly impacted the world of strength & conditioning and performance having worked with NFL, NHL, MLB, Olympic athletes, in addition to soldier athletes. John operates as a consultant and advisor for multiple companies centered on enhancing human performance through training, nutrition, and fitness- based technologies. John's dedication to coaching and mentorship is evident through his Power Athlete Coaches Network and training program delivery platform, which guides and supports over 5000 athletes worldwide on a daily basis. Since 2013, he has hosted the influential Power Athlete Radio podcast, engaging in discussions aimed at optimizing performance and connecting with exceptional individuals. With over 800 episodes, Power Athlete Radio stands as one of the premier podcasts in strength and conditioning. John has used his podcast to create bonds with many of the most influential people in politics, sports, entertainment, and education. Outside his professional endeavors, John's philanthropic spirit shines as he co-founded Wade’s Army in 2012, a 501c3 charitable organization committed to battling neuroblastoma and pediatric cancer. This noble initiative has successfully raised well over a million dollars to date, focusing on funding families in need and supporting research initiatives. In his leisure, John's pursuits range from welding to land management, hunting, shooting, and combatives. His dedication to personal growth is apparent through his rigorous practice of Jiu-Jitsu. He also personally oversees the training of a handful of the top Jiu-Jitsu players in the world. Through his unique training knowledge and mentorship, John has guided his athletes to the top of their respective sports. Beyond his many roles, John is a husband and father, with three children. He resides in Austin, Texas, with his family. You can learn more about John at his personal blog, “Talk To Me Johnnie,” on PowerAthleteHQ.com, and on all social media platforms @johnwelbourn