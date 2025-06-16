Ballistic Shifts the Game: Henry Abbott Redefines Movement and Injury Prevention
On a recent episode of Power Athlete Radio, I sat down with Henry Abbott, long-time NBA journalist, founder of TrueHoop, and now author of the new book Ballistic. The conversation ranged from NBA injuries and sports science to the philosophy of movement, and it was one of the most energizing discussions I’ve had in a while.
Abbott’s book centers around the groundbreaking work of Marcus Elliott and his team at P3 (Peak Performance Project), a training and biomechanics facility based in Santa Barbara that’s been redefining what we know about injury prevention, performance, and what it truly means to move well. With over 130 terabytes of biomechanical data collected from NBA, MLB, and Olympic athletes, their lab is arguably the most advanced movement assessment facility in the world.
What stood out most in our conversation was Abbott’s central thesis: injury prevention and performance optimization are not about brute strength or even classic conditioning – they’re about neuromuscular coordination and efficient biomechanics. How well you absorb force seems to the key to avoiding injury.
Take ACL injuries, for example. Abbott shared that 100% of NBA athletes who tore their ACLs in P3’s database landed with a specific biomechanical flaw: excessive inward knee movement caused by poor ankle and hip control. Sadly, the knees are just caught in the middle – the damage stems from dysfunction elsewhere. But here’s the silver lining, those risk patterns are trainable, which means they are avoidable.
We also dove deep into the topic of “brakes” – an athletes' ability to decelerate efficiently. Abbott talked about how James Harden’s superpower isn’t explosive speed or vertical leap, it’s his ability to stop on a dime. That stopping power, linked closely to hip deceleration and foot mechanics, is predictive of both injury resilience and elite performance.
From an NFL player's perspective, it was eye-opening. I spent 10 years in a league that prioritized size, strength, and staying healthy above all else. But what Abbott and P3 are showing is that there’s a deeper language of movement. One that I have found many coaches do not speak.
What resonated most was the idea that athleticism is less about raw metrics and more about fluent, adaptable problem-solving through space. I’ve long defined athleticism as “the ability to seamlessly and effortlessly combine primal movement patterns through space to accomplish a known or novel task.”
If you care about performance – whether you’re coaching youth sports, managing pros, or just trying to stay durable after 40 – this book is an important read. Ballistic offers a well thought out road map to creating smarter, more resilient athletes.
As Abbott said toward the end of our talk: “Movement is how the brain speaks to the world. If we lose that, we lose the very essence of what makes us human.”
He’s not wrong.
Ballistic is available now in bookstores and online.