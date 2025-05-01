Fueling for Victory: What USA Triathlon’s Coach Teaches About Performance Nutrition
In this clip from Power Athlete Radio, I sat down with Parker Spencer, USA Olympic triathlon coach, to get into the weeds on how nutrition and metabolism really drive performance at the elite level.
When it comes to athletes like triathletes, the connection between training and nutrition has to be dead-on. There’s no one-size-fits-all plan. Parker laid it out plain and simple: you can’t just hand someone a meal plan and expect magic. Every athlete’s metabolism is different.
"It's not about prescribing a universal diet," Parker said. It’s about understanding the athlete’s unique metabolic needs and fueling them accordingly.
For endurance athletes, yeah, carbs are critical - you need them to sustain energy over long efforts. But Parker made a strong point: you can’t just blindly stuff carbs in and call it a day.
You have to understand how your body processes and uses macronutrients, how you actually burn fuel, and match your nutrition to your physiology, not a trendy diet.
When we talked about Ironman athletes, Parker dropped one of the bigger strategies he uses: a low-carb, high-fat diet. Not because carbs are bad, but because teaching the body to run on fat becomes a huge advantage when glycogen stores run dry after hours of racing. By adapting the body to use fat for fuel, those athletes can stay steady, avoid bonking, and manage energy over insanely long events.
It’s not as easy as just cutting carbs and loading up on bacon. Parker stressed how critical it is to balance things out. You still need carbs when you’re hammering high-intensity work — when you’re bumping up against your glycolytic threshold, your body is pulling hard on stored glycogen. Like Parker said, "It would suck to not have carbs available when you need them."
You need that fuel to hit top-end performance and recover properly.
Bottom Line
You have to be strategic. It’s not "high-carb" or "low-carb", it’s knowing when to adjust based on your training intensity, metabolic demands, and long-term goals.
The real message here, and it’s one I fully agree with, is that elite nutrition is about precision, not dogma. You have to listen to your body, understand your metabolism, and adapt your strategy over time.
Parker put it best: "It’s all metabolism."
And if you’re serious about unlocking your full potential, you'd better start treating it that way.