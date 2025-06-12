Ice Cross Is the World’s Most Insane Sport and Jack Schram Is Built for It
Ice Cross isn’t for the faint of heart. It’s a four-man, full-contact, downhill sprint on skates – built like a motocross track, frozen over, and sloped like a ski jump. There are no lanes. No brakes. Just speed, strategy, and the ability to stay upright while chaos breaks loose at 40+ mph.
For my guest on Power Athlete Radio, Jack Schram, it’s the perfect storm of precision and aggression. “It’s basically motocross on ice…you’re flying downhill, trading elbows, and trying not to die. And only the top two move on.”
The race has a bracket-style elimination format – top two finishers from each heat advancing through round after round – brings not only speed but strategy. A clean start is key, but survival might matter more. Riders have to manage jumps, berms, banked turns, and each other. One wrong edge, one mistimed landing, and you’re eating ice.
The sport itself is 20+ years old, and in that time, Ice Cross has gone from a punch line to a global event. According to the sport’s unofficial origin story, it all started in Austria. A few Red Bull employees, allegedly drunk and sliding down a snowy hill on bikes, looked at the chaos unfolding and thought: This should be a sport. The idea stuck. Ice Cross was born.
Red Bull Crashed Ice started the platform, and the madness turned into a global phenomenon ATSX Ice Cross . What began as a novelty act grew into a legitimate proving ground for elite athletes – hockey players, downhill skiers and skaters who could handle a track built to wreck them.
And for those like Schram, the chaos layers in with deeper complexity.
“It’s not just about being fearless…you have to have control – edge control, body control, race IQ. You have to know when to make a move and when to hold back. It’s physical, but it’s also tactical.”
Schram’s attraction to the sport is much more about competition than just guts. His background in hockey and his offseason commitment to training has given him a blend of explosiveness and durability. He’s not just fast, he’s calculated, and that gives him an edge on courses designed to punish anything less than perfection.
While Ice Cross might still live on the fringes of mainstream sports, its athletes train like pros and crash like daredevils. It’s a sport where the barrier to entry isn’t just talent – it’s pain tolerance.
The tracks change from city to city, some built on ski slopes, others built in the heart of the city. But the formula is always the same: speed, ice, and elimination. Every heat is a reset. Every run a fight.
In a sport born from a drunken idea on a snowy hill, clarity came out of chaos and from recklessness, a real sport emerged.