Everyday Athlete On SI

Ice Cross Is the World’s Most Insane Sport and Jack Schram Is Built for It

Step into the frozen chaos of Ice Cross, the high-speed, full-contact downhill sport taking over the extreme scene. From brutal crashes to bracket wins, this is the fight to stay on your feet and at the top.

John Welbourn

Ice Cross Is the Most Dangerous Sport You’ve Never Heard Of
Ice Cross Is the Most Dangerous Sport You’ve Never Heard Of / Power Athlete

Ice Cross isn’t for the faint of heart. It’s a four-man, full-contact, downhill sprint on skates – built like a motocross track, frozen over, and sloped like a ski jump. There are no lanes. No brakes. Just speed, strategy, and the ability to stay upright while chaos breaks loose at 40+ mph.

For my guest on Power Athlete Radio, Jack Schram, it’s the perfect storm of precision and aggression. “It’s basically motocross on ice…you’re flying downhill, trading elbows, and trying not to die. And only the top two move on.”

The race has a bracket-style elimination format – top two finishers from each heat advancing through round after round – brings not only speed but strategy. A clean start is key, but survival might matter more. Riders have to manage jumps, berms, banked turns, and each other. One wrong edge, one mistimed landing, and you’re eating ice.

The sport itself is 20+ years old, and in that time, Ice Cross has gone from a punch line to a global event. According to the sport’s unofficial origin story, it all started in Austria. A few Red Bull employees, allegedly drunk and sliding down a snowy hill on bikes, looked at the chaos unfolding and thought: This should be a sport. The idea stuck. Ice Cross was born.

Red Bull Crashed Ice started the platform, and the madness turned into a global phenomenon ATSX Ice Cross . What began as a novelty act grew into a legitimate proving ground for elite athletes – hockey players, downhill skiers and skaters who could handle a track built to wreck them.

And for those like Schram, the chaos layers in with deeper complexity.

“It’s not just about being fearless…you have to have control – edge control, body control, race IQ. You have to know when to make a move and when to hold back. It’s physical, but it’s also tactical.”

Schram’s attraction to the sport is much more about competition than just guts. His background in hockey and his offseason commitment to training has given him a blend of explosiveness and durability. He’s not just fast, he’s calculated, and that gives him an edge on courses designed to punish anything less than perfection.

While Ice Cross might still live on the fringes of mainstream sports, its athletes train like pros and crash like daredevils. It’s a sport where the barrier to entry isn’t just talent – it’s pain tolerance.

The tracks change from city to city, some built on ski slopes, others built in the heart of the city. But the formula is always the same: speed, ice, and elimination. Every heat is a reset. Every run a fight.

In a sport born from a drunken idea on a snowy hill, clarity came out of chaos and from recklessness, a real sport emerged.

Published |Modified
John Welbourn
JOHN WELBOURN

John Welbourn, the founder and CEO of Power Athlete, Inc., is a former 9- year NFL starter. Drafted in the 1999 NFL Draft as the 97th pick, John left his mark as a starter for the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999 to 2004, with 10 playoff appearances, including 3 NFC Championship games. He continued his starting role with the Kansas City Chiefs from 2004 to 2007. Unfortunately, his 2008 season with the New England Patriots was cut short due to injury, leading to his official retirement in 2009 after starting over 100 regular season games during his NFL tenure, with multiple playoff appearances. John attended the University of California at Berkeley, where he was a four- year letterman in football. He graduated from the college of letters and sciences with a bachelor's degree in Rhetoric in 1998, followed by Masters work at the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Education in 1999. John experienced a swift transition from the NFL when approached by CrossFit, Inc in 2009 to develop his own adaptation of CrossFit principles to train athletes for sport. On the first day of the launch of his program, his CrossFit Football website boasted 17k unique hits, and the program caught fire. From 2009-2017, he influenced tens of thousands of athletes daily and conducted in-person seminars worldwide, spanning 6 continents, including the arctic circle. With over 300 seminars taught during that span, John had the unique experience of working with thousands of athletes in real-time and testing the efficacy of his program with new participants each week. John has worked closely with the US Military since a chance meeting with a group of Navy SEALs looking to train like professional athletes. Subsequently, he worked as a contractor for Naval Special Warfare and presently works hands-on with NSW’s DEVGRU, both in person and with remote daily training programs. This experience led to John working with the Army’s 18th Airborne Corps, teaching in-person seminars, and working to implement Power Athlete systems across the force of 90,000 troops. A massive undertaking the first time the US Army had reached out a civilian contractor to take over physical training of the regular Army. Needless to say, John has significantly impacted the world of strength & conditioning and performance having worked with NFL, NHL, MLB, Olympic athletes, in addition to soldier athletes. John operates as a consultant and advisor for multiple companies centered on enhancing human performance through training, nutrition, and fitness- based technologies. John's dedication to coaching and mentorship is evident through his Power Athlete Coaches Network and training program delivery platform, which guides and supports over 5000 athletes worldwide on a daily basis. Since 2013, he has hosted the influential Power Athlete Radio podcast, engaging in discussions aimed at optimizing performance and connecting with exceptional individuals. With over 800 episodes, Power Athlete Radio stands as one of the premier podcasts in strength and conditioning. John has used his podcast to create bonds with many of the most influential people in politics, sports, entertainment, and education. Outside his professional endeavors, John's philanthropic spirit shines as he co-founded Wade’s Army in 2012, a 501c3 charitable organization committed to battling neuroblastoma and pediatric cancer. This noble initiative has successfully raised well over a million dollars to date, focusing on funding families in need and supporting research initiatives. In his leisure, John's pursuits range from welding to land management, hunting, shooting, and combatives. His dedication to personal growth is apparent through his rigorous practice of Jiu-Jitsu. He also personally oversees the training of a handful of the top Jiu-Jitsu players in the world. Through his unique training knowledge and mentorship, John has guided his athletes to the top of their respective sports. Beyond his many roles, John is a husband and father, with three children. He resides in Austin, Texas, with his family. You can learn more about John at his personal blog, “Talk To Me Johnnie,” on PowerAthleteHQ.com, and on all social media platforms @johnwelbourn

Home/Athletes