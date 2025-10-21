Is It Sprained or Strained?

If you’ve been following along with my posts, you know that knowing is half the battle when it comes to understanding and effectively treating training injuries.

This understanding is of great importance when you come down with that familiar post-exercise muscle soreness.

In the cases I’ll be discussing today, this soreness goes beyond the normal 48-72 hour window of post-exercise soreness.

Let’s dive in so you can try to sort yourself out.

SPRAINS

This injury primarily relates to an injury to the ligaments that connect bone to bone or the tissue that surrounds each joint.

While ligaments are non-contractile tissues-they don’t lengthen and shorten when you move-they can nonetheless hurt when you move.

How do you tell if you’ve got a ligament sprain?

There are several traits that can be present with this type of problem.

Swelling

Tenderness to touch.

Joint laxity - the joint feels unstable.

Joint stiffness-it’s hard to move through a normal active range of motion.

It feels worse when you try to move.

STRAINS

This happens when a muscle is overworked or overstretched.

There are certain features that point to this type of injury:

Pain with movement of the muscle.

Swelling or tenderness to touch

Limited active range of motion.

Muscle weakness in the affected muscle.

There are 3 levels of severity to a muscle strain. A minor strain can take only a few weeks to feel better. A moderate strain can take several weeks to a couple of months to feel better. A major strain, which includes tearing of the muscle, can take 6 or more months to fully heal.

TENDONITIS

Tendons attach muscle to bone.

Not only that, they can be a bear to get feeling better when they become irritated.

Here’s a list of signs that you may have a tendon problem:

A feeling of muscle stiffness that’s very close to a joint.

A sensation of improvement with activity, but a return of the same or worse soreness after activity.

Often sharp tenderness to touch along the path of the muscle and tendon.

Less pain with rest, but the return of pain in the same area when you restart a specific activity.

I see this diagnosis thrown around all the time, but true bursitis presents in a very specific way.

Swelling is noticeable and can be warm to touch.

The pain is dull and achy.

It hurts to touch.

If you can’t sort out your “muscle” soreness on your own, that’s o.k.!

We’ve got a team of providers at Power Athlete that can help you solve your movement-based problems and empower your long-term health and performance.

