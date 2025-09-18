NFL Combine Training Is a Lie: What Actually Makes a Great Football Player
The Combine: Football's Fashion Show
There's a big difference between training to play football and training to get drafted. And that's the trap—guys confuse the NFL Combine with the game itself.
Judd Lienhard and I were talking about this exact thing on Power Athlete Radio. He put it perfectly: "Training for the combine is training for the world's biggest fashion show.”
He's right. The 40-yard dash, the bench press, the vertical jump—these aren't game-day demands. They're in the theater. It's speed dating for scouts. It's less about who can block, hit, and finish, and more about who looks good doing drills in tights under pressure.
Yes, the Combine Matters
Let's be clear: combine prep matters. You've got one shot to impress. If shaving .04 seconds off your 40 gets you drafted in the 3rd round instead of the 6th, that's life-changing money. So yes, we train for the fashion show—but we have to recognize it for what it is: a showcase, not a season.
The Game is Different
That's where most kids get it twisted. They spend months chasing combined metrics that have zero carryover to Sundays. They believe being a combined hero ensures them a career. It doesn't.
The day after the combine, nobody's ever going to ask you to broad jump again. Nobody's timing your shuttle. What matters is whether you can strike, finish, survive contact, and think fast under pressure. That's the real game—and it requires an entirely different style of preparation.
What Real Football Training Looks Like
Training to be a great football player demands more than measurable output. It's about adaptability, toughness, durability, and IQ. Can you handle the pressure? Can you make adjustments on the fly? Can you keep playing when you're tired and hurt?
That's why we say: don't confuse performance with preparation.
Be Ready for More Than One Day
The best coaches know how to build both. They'll help you light it up at the combine—but they'll also make sure you're ready for camp, for contact, and a big game of attrition.
