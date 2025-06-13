Everyday Athlete On SI

Power, Perfected: The Rise and Reign of Laura Phelps-Stackhouse

Dive into the legacy of powerlifting icon Laura Phelps-Stackhouse. This is mastery forged under pressure, precision built by obsession. She didn’t just break records – she rewrote what lifters believed was possible.

John Welbourn

In the world of powerlifting, where records are etched in hard work and chalk, few names carry the weight that Laura Phelps-Stackhouse does. Dominance in sport is often measured by medals, records, and longevity, but Laura created a new standard for she didn’t just break records, she demolished them.

Long before she gained fame on the platform, Laura was just another lifter with an obsession: she had her eyes locked on the squat world record. Back then, the number was 611 pounds. She was squatting 551. To the uninitiated, that looks insurmountable. But to Laura, it was well within reach.

“I’m going to keep this going,” she told herself. “I know I can do it.”

While others marveled at greatness, Laura just kept showing up. Proving that consistency is the key to domination. She trained week after week with no fancy programming. And just the support of a few worn-out world champs from Detroit to keep her going.

“We’d just go in like family and spend four hours squatting,” she recalled. “Work up heavy every single Saturday.”

That’s how it began. More effort, than science. But eventually, the part came into focus.

Laura found her way to Westside Barbell and Louie Simmons – the godfather of powerlifting. It was a meeting of power and grace. Simmons gave her the framework. She brought the intensity. With Louie’s conjugate method and his signature never say die attitude, Laura’s training evolved with dangerous precision. And the rest is history.

Over the span of her competitive career, Laura broke more than 40 world records. She became the first woman to squat over 700 pounds in competition. At a bodyweight of 165 and 181 pounds, she was putting up totals that dwarfed the men in her weight classes. She blended intensity with technique to become the world’s best.

Laura gave great insight on mastery – the movement should look effortless to the casual observer. What they don’t see is what happens in the shadows – the long drives to Detroit, bruised shoulders, chalk-stained Saturdays, and an unrelenting belief in herself.

Today, as a coach, gym owner, and enduring presence in the sport, Laura Phelps-Stackhouse continues to shape powerlifting from the inside out. Her influence runs deep – etched into the mindset, methods, and mentality of a new generation of lifters.

Her legacy isn’t measured in medals. It’s measured in the lifters still chasing a standard she set years ago.

