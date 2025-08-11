Everyday Athlete On SI

Ruptured Patellar Tendon Isn’t the End: How Rashawn Slater Can Make a Comeback

Don’t count Rashawn Slater out. With grit, rehab, and relentless focus, a torn patellar tendon can be just the beginning of a legendary return. Follow his journey and witness how setbacks can fuel greatness.

John Welbourn

Chargers offensive tackle Rashawn Slater will miss the entire 2025 season.
A Devastating Blow for the Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Rashawn Slater suffered a torn patellar tendon in practice on Thursday — a devastating injury that has ended NFL seasons and most careers.

The news broke via NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, who reported Slater will undergo an MRI, though the Chargers already placed him on injured reserve. Slater, just weeks removed from signing a massive contract extension, crumpled to the turf during a non-contact team drill. He needed a cart to leave the field, his teammates surrounding him with quiet concern as he kept all weight off the injured leg.

Shuffling the Offensive Line

For the Chargers, it's a massive blow. The offensive line was already thin, and now the team may be forced to slide rookie Joe Alt into Slater's left tackle spot while Trey Pipkins holds down the right side. But for Slater himself, the road ahead is far more personal — and I know exactly how steep it can look.

I’ve Been There Before

In 1999, I was in his shoes. Playing in the season opener of my rookie year for the Philadelphia Eagles, I ruptured my left patellar tendon. I was carted off the field and told point-blank by doctors: No one comes back from this. At the time, the injury had a grim track record. Many athletes never regained the explosiveness, strength, or confidence needed to perform at the highest level.

Why ‘Never’ Is Dangerous in Sports

But "never" is a dangerous word in sports.

The rehab was brutal. Learning to bend the knee again felt like moving a rusted hinge. The muscle loss in my leg was frightening. And the mental battle — trusting that repaired tendon to hold when pushing off in a game — was more brutal still. I lived in the weight room, surrounded by a dedicated staff of strength coaches and trainers who supported me.  

The Long Road Back

The following season, I was back on the field, starting. That moment wasn't just a personal victory — it was proof that the patellar tendon rupture doesn't have to be a career death sentence. It taught me that recovery is as much about belief and persistence as it is about surgery and physical therapy.

Slater’s Next Chapter

Slater now faces that same challenge. The coming months will demand patience, resilience, and an unwavering work ethic. The rehab will feel endless. Progress will not come for a while, but the levy will be broken if he commits to the process. He can then return, not just to play, but to play at an elite level with a long career.

This is an injury that tests you. But it can also redefine you.

Rashawn Slater's season may be over, but his story is far from finished, and we are rooting for your return.

