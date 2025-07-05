Everyday Athlete On SI

The Anxiety Paradox: How the Gut Shapes Mental Health and Athletic Performance

Dr. Sabine Hazan shares groundbreaking research revealing that anxiety may be transferred through the gut microbiome. Fecal transplants show a direct connection between mental composure, anxiety and microbial composition. Discover how this science could redefine performance and resilience.

John Welbourn

The Anxiety Paradox: How Gut Bacteria May Shape Mental Health and Athletic Focus
When we think of anxiety, we often think of the brain or the central nervous system. Mental stress and emotional pressure are seen as neurological or psychological challenges.

But what if anxiety isn’t just in your head?

What if it can be transferred, biologically, from one person to another through the gut?

That is one of the points Dr. Sabine Hazan, CEO of Progenabiome, is raising in her ongoing work with fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT). In our recent conversation on Power Athlete Radio, she shared a startling insight backed by emerging data: anxiety could be transferable via the microbiome.

“If the donors were anxious...the recipient was anxious. And we published a signature microbiome in anxiety. So, anxiety itself is transferable from the microbiome.”

Dr. Hazan’s research suggests it’s time to rethink how we measure and manage emotion. Emotional resilience, recovery, and on-field performance – especially in high-stress environments – may be significantly influenced by improving the microbiome.

For those new to this conversation, fecal matter transplants (FMT) involve the transfer of gut bacteria from a healthy donor into the gastrointestinal tract of a recipient. It’s been used successfully for severe infections like C. difficile, but Dr. Hazan’s work is pushing the boundaries far beyond that. Her research suggests the gut microbiome – home to trillions of bacteria – doesn’t just influence digestion or the immune system. Dr. Hazan’s research challenges us to redefine how we understand and support emotional performance. By improving the microbiome, we can enhance emotional resilience, accelerate recovery, and elevate athletic output, especially under high-pressure conditions.

The microbiome isn’t just a passive player in our lives. It’s an active, dynamic system central to our health, both physically and mentally.

For athletes, this unlocks new aspects of performance. Enhancing traits like composure and focus through the microbiome translates to greater strength and speed. If gut bacteria can influence anxiety levels, then optimizing the microbiome can be a powerful performance enhancer for physical performance and mental resilience.

Mental performance coaching will move past visualization and breathing and involve creating a healthy microbiome as a means to ramp up performance – maybe even carefully selected FMT treatments.

While the field is still emerging, Dr. Hazan emphasizes that more research and large-scale clinical trials are essential to fully validate the findings. However, the early data proves promising.

Identifying a biological signature for anxiety in the microbiome is significant. It suggests that we may eventually be able to test for, and even treat, certain mood disorders through gut-focused therapies. And as Dr. Hazan’s work shows, this isn’t just speculation, it’s happening in real-time.

For anyone serious about optimizing performance, whether on the field, in the gym, or in ryday life, this research represents a potential paradigm shift.

Mental toughness might not be just a matter of mindset and conditioning till you puke. It might be found in better microbes.

As our understanding of the microbiome deepens, one thing becomes increasingly clear: the gut is more than a digestive system. It’s a control center, shaping everything from our immunity to our emotions and potential athletic success.

As Dr. Hazan states on Power Athlete Radio, “Anxiety is in the microbiome. And if we can transfer it, we can study it. And maybe, just maybe, we can change it.”

