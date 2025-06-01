The Microbiome Reset: How Gut Health Could Transform Aging and Athletic Performance
In the world of professional sports where high-performance isn’t just some fancy tagline, everything counts and athletes looking for an edge on their opponents never ceases. Nutrition, sleep, training, and mindset have always been pillars of success, but the question looms – what if the next development in human performance that will move the needle for athletic success?
That next frontier very well might be the microbiome.
That’s one of the questions I tackle in a recent episode of Power Athlete Radio with Dr. Sabine Hazan, a leading researcher in gut health and founder of ProgenaBiome. Our conversation focused around the human microbiome – the trillions of bacteria and microbes that live in us, on us and around us and how they are the key to optimizing performance and potentially slowing the aging process. Which would mean longer careers for elite athletes at the top of their game.
Dr. Hazan states, “The microbiome ages….but if we can reverse the microbiome, can we slow down aging? That’s the future. That’s what I want to see.”
This isn’t just science reserve for Star Trek. In one of her groundbreaking cases, Dr. Hazan has used fecal microbiota transplants (FMT) to transfer of gut bacteria from a healthy donor into a patient with Alzheimer’s disease. The donor's memory and cognition dramatically improved following the transplant.
She said, “He got a new start in life. A reset. That’s what we want to see.”
For athletes, that concept of a biological reset could open new doors. As we push the limits of physical and mental capacity, recovery and regeneration become more critical than ever. The microbiome plays a pivotal role in immune function, inflammation, nutrient absorption, and even neurotransmitter regulation. Each of these systems is key to peak performance.
If the microbiome becomes imbalanced due to age, disfunction or environmental factors then restoring it with a more youthful and robust microbiome could be a powerful intervention and performance increase.
The applications are vast. Fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT) could help athletes recover faster, think more clearly, and sustain peak performance longer. Beyond elite sports, this approach has the potential to improve overall health across the broader population.
These are exactly the questions Dr. Hazan is exploring through her research.
From my own experience having Dr. Hazan on the podcast a few times and participating in her stool testing, I believe the future of sports performance lies in the gut. While her performance-focused research is still in the early stages and will require long-term clinical trials to validate its efficacy in athletes, the potential is undeniable. Performance, longevity, recovery, and cognition are all influenced by the gut.
As Dr. Hazan says, “The future is in the microbiome.”