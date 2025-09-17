The Muscle Contraction Training You’re Missing

As a doctor of physical therapy, I work with clients every day who are dealing with pain.

The pain-medicine industry might tell you there are endless ways to reduce or eliminate pain without lifting a finger. But here’s the truth:

Movement is medicine.

And not just any movement—sometimes the most powerful exercise involves not moving at all.

That’s where isometric exercise comes in.

Of the three types of muscle contractions—concentric (shortening), eccentric (lengthening), and isometric (static hold)—it’s the isometric contraction that often gets overlooked. Yet, it’s one of the most effective tools for pain relief, early rehab, and performance enhancement.

Here are three proven ways to use isometrics in your training and recovery.

1. Reducing Tendon Pain

Struggling with jumper’s knee (patellar tendonitis)? Here’s what’s happening: your tendon is inflamed, and your brain has become hypersensitive to pain signals in that area. That means every jump, sprint, or landing feels worse than it should.

Isometrics can help “reset” that sensitivity.

Research shows that 5 sets of 45-second isometric quadriceps contractions can both strengthen the tendon and signal to your brain that it’s safe to move again.

2. Bridging the Gap From Rehab to Training

After surgery or injury, one of the biggest challenges is reactivating muscles and restoring stability.

Isometric exercise is a safe and effective way to re-engage muscle groups without placing too much stress on healing tissue.

Even outside of rehab, isometrics are excellent warm-up and prehab tools that build a foundation for lifting and sports performance.

Some go-to movements include:

Dead Bug Home Position

Side Pillar

Pillar Hold

Start with 1 set of 10 seconds holds with each of these and try to build up to 30 seconds holds by the end of 4 weeks.

These may look like “core” exercises, but they actually activate multiple muscle groups across several joints, preparing your body for whatever comes next.

3. Empowering Your Performance

Isometrics aren’t just for rehab—they’re a performance booster.

Short, intense isometric holds can prime your nervous system for strength, speed, and explosiveness.

For strength: Perform 1–5 second holds at 80–100% effort, totaling 30–90 seconds per session.

For hypertrophy: Perform 3–30 second holds at ~75% effort, totaling 80–150 seconds, for at least 36 sessions to see meaningful muscle growth.

Some of my favorite performance-focused isometrics:

ISO Split Squat with Elevated Heel

Split Side Planks

The Bottom Line

Whether you’re in pain, fresh out of surgery, or chasing new PRs in the gym, isometric training has a place in your routine.

It’s simple, powerful, and scientifically backed to reduce pain, rebuild stability, and enhance performance

Need More Help?

You don’t have to figure this out alone.

The first step is knowing where you are today. The next step is working with a coach or clinician who can guide you.

If you’re ready to integrate isometrics into your training, reach out to me or one of our Power Athlete coaches.

