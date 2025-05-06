Everyday Athlete On SI

The Untold Truth About Professional Athletes: Success, Impact, and Life Beyond the Game

Dive into the raw realities of professional sports careers. Listen to Power Athlete Radio as John Welbourn unpacks the stories of impact, identity, and lessons learned from life on and off the field

John Welbourn

I opened up about a topic that doesn’t get much attention: the nuanced experiences of professional athletes, especially those who never quite “made it.” The world of professional sports is often painted in broad strokes - championships, Hall of Fame inductions, and long careers under the spotlight. But for many athletes, the reality looks much different.  

For professional athletes, success often boils down to one question: Did you do the job you’re proud of? This simple yet powerful measure separates those who feel fulfilled by their careers from those who are left with a lingering sense of “what if.”  

Since retiring from the NFL, I’ve met countless former players who didn’t quite have the careers they envisioned. Some were in training camps but never made an active roster. Others had brief stints in the league - a “cup of coffee,” as it’s often called. They showed up, wore the jersey, and have the pictures to prove it. Yet, they never got to fully do the job they set out to do.  

For these athletes, there’s often a strange duality. On the one hand, they carry the identity of a professional athlete. At 6’5” and 270 pounds, people automatically associate you with football. A quick “Yeah, I played a little in the NFL” is often enough to satisfy the curiosity of strangers. But beneath that surface, there’s often a deeper story - one of unmet expectations, unfulfilled potential, and a nagging question: Did I really make an impact? 

In conversations with these athletes, it becomes clear that many are grappling with their own narratives. The truth they tell is technically accurate - they were on NFL teams, they suited up - but it doesn’t always match the story they had hoped to tell. Few athletes grow up dreaming of being average or sidelined by injuries after just a season or two.  

What makes this dichotomy even more striking is the contrast with the stories we idolize. Fans remember the players who win Super Bowls, make Pro Bowls, or earn a spot in the Hall of Fame. Those are the stories that everyone wants to live, but only a small fraction ever achieve.  

The gap between expectation and reality can leave some athletes in a strange limbo. They’re forever tied to their sport by their physicality, their experiences, and the questions from curious strangers. Yet, they may not feel they’ve truly earned the title of “professional athlete” in the way they envisioned.  

This isn’t just about sports; it’s a reflection of how we approach life and careers in general. For anyone pursuing a high-performance field, whether it’s sports, business, or the arts, the question of impact looms large. Did you contribute meaningfully? Did you maximize your potential?  

For those who fall short of their own expectations, it’s important to redefine success. Just being in the arena, competing at the highest level, and getting a shot is something most people can only dream of. While it’s easy to fixate on the outcomes, the championships, the accolades, it’s equally important to recognize the effort and commitment it takes to even be part of the conversation.  

For the athletes I’ve met who didn’t get the careers they wanted, the key is finding fulfillment in other ways. Life after sports can be an opportunity to channel the same drive and discipline into new pursuits, whether that’s coaching, entrepreneurship, or another passion entirely.  

Ultimately, success isn’t defined solely by stats or highlights. It’s about being proud of the effort you gave, the impact you had, and the lessons you carried forward. The stories we tell about ourselves may evolve, but the grit and determination it took to get to the starting line will always be part of who we are.  

Tune into Power Athlete Radio to explore these ideas further and hear the raw, unfiltered truths about life in and beyond professional sports.  

John Welbourn
JOHN WELBOURN

John Welbourn, the founder and CEO of Power Athlete, Inc., is a former 9- year NFL starter. Drafted in the 1999 NFL Draft as the 97th pick, John left his mark as a starter for the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999 to 2004, with 10 playoff appearances, including 3 NFC Championship games. He continued his starting role with the Kansas City Chiefs from 2004 to 2007. Unfortunately, his 2008 season with the New England Patriots was cut short due to injury, leading to his official retirement in 2009 after starting over 100 regular season games during his NFL tenure, with multiple playoff appearances. John attended the University of California at Berkeley, where he was a four- year letterman in football. He graduated from the college of letters and sciences with a bachelor's degree in Rhetoric in 1998, followed by Masters work at the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Education in 1999. John experienced a swift transition from the NFL when approached by CrossFit, Inc in 2009 to develop his own adaptation of CrossFit principles to train athletes for sport. On the first day of the launch of his program, his CrossFit Football website boasted 17k unique hits, and the program caught fire. From 2009-2017, he influenced tens of thousands of athletes daily and conducted in-person seminars worldwide, spanning 6 continents, including the arctic circle. With over 300 seminars taught during that span, John had the unique experience of working with thousands of athletes in real-time and testing the efficacy of his program with new participants each week. John has worked closely with the US Military since a chance meeting with a group of Navy SEALs looking to train like professional athletes. Subsequently, he worked as a contractor for Naval Special Warfare and presently works hands-on with NSW’s DEVGRU, both in person and with remote daily training programs. This experience led to John working with the Army’s 18th Airborne Corps, teaching in-person seminars, and working to implement Power Athlete systems across the force of 90,000 troops. A massive undertaking the first time the US Army had reached out a civilian contractor to take over physical training of the regular Army. Needless to say, John has significantly impacted the world of strength & conditioning and performance having worked with NFL, NHL, MLB, Olympic athletes, in addition to soldier athletes. John operates as a consultant and advisor for multiple companies centered on enhancing human performance through training, nutrition, and fitness- based technologies. John's dedication to coaching and mentorship is evident through his Power Athlete Coaches Network and training program delivery platform, which guides and supports over 5000 athletes worldwide on a daily basis. Since 2013, he has hosted the influential Power Athlete Radio podcast, engaging in discussions aimed at optimizing performance and connecting with exceptional individuals. With over 800 episodes, Power Athlete Radio stands as one of the premier podcasts in strength and conditioning. John has used his podcast to create bonds with many of the most influential people in politics, sports, entertainment, and education. Outside his professional endeavors, John's philanthropic spirit shines as he co-founded Wade’s Army in 2012, a 501c3 charitable organization committed to battling neuroblastoma and pediatric cancer. This noble initiative has successfully raised well over a million dollars to date, focusing on funding families in need and supporting research initiatives. In his leisure, John's pursuits range from welding to land management, hunting, shooting, and combatives. His dedication to personal growth is apparent through his rigorous practice of Jiu-Jitsu. He also personally oversees the training of a handful of the top Jiu-Jitsu players in the world. Through his unique training knowledge and mentorship, John has guided his athletes to the top of their respective sports. Beyond his many roles, John is a husband and father, with three children. He resides in Austin, Texas, with his family. You can learn more about John at his personal blog, “Talk To Me Johnnie,” on PowerAthleteHQ.com, and on all social media platforms @johnwelbourn

