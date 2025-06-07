Everyday Athlete On SI

Train for Strength and Athleticism – Aesthetics Will Follow

Breaking News: Training for strength and athleticism leads to looking strong and athletic. Everyone wants to look the part so make sure that your physical capacity matches what you see in the mirror.

David McKercher

Training for athleticism leads to looking strong and athletic. / Image generated by AI

Why Prioritizing Strength, Movement, and Energy Builds a Lean, Athletic Body That Lasts

The most effective way to build a strong, lean, athletic body is to train for function over physique. That means focusing on:

  • Strength: Lifting heavy with compound movements.
  • Movement: Improving range, stability, and control.
  • Athleticism: Jump, Land, Sprint, Change Direction.
  • Energy Systems: Developing aerobic capacity, speed, and power output.

When you train to Lift heavier, jump higher, run faster, and improve mobility, your body adapts accordingly and thus becoming more muscular, more defined, and leaner.

A Mental Shift: From Vanity to Performance

Training purely for looks often leads to disappointment for most people when compared to training for function. 

  • Training at higher volumes to drive Hypertrophy and target each muscle individually.
  • Avoiding carbs and chasing caloric deficits to achieve a specific body composition.
  • Training in isolation, with high volume

By contrast, when you train for performance goals:

  • Training with intent to develop movement patterns, coordination, and force production across multiple joints.
  • Fueling performance with carbohydrates, replacing a caloric deficit with a surplus to optimize energy system output, recovery, and adaptation.
  • Training with integrated, compound movements under dynamic conditions

Training to be stronger by improving your deadlift, regularly sprinting, or improving your ruck time changes everything. You eat to fuel, you rest to recover, and you measure progress in outcomes, not appearances. This mindset shift doesn’t just produce better long-term results; it makes training sustainable, more rewarding and fun.

Strength as the Foundation

No matter your sport, goal, or body type, strength is the gateway to everything else. The foundation upon which all other performance is stacked. A stronger body is a more resilient body. It moves better, handles stress better, and ages better.

Whether you’re doing trap bar deadlifts, barbell back squats, sandbag carries, or bodyweight progressions, getting stronger should always be a goal – because it improves every other metric of performance and aesthetics.

Energy Systems and Recovery: The Hidden Drivers

Too often, energy system work, what many call “cardio” or “conditioning”, is misused as a way to “burn calories” and achieve a specific body composition. But that’s missing the point.

When you train energy systems intentionally—building your aerobic base through intervals, Threshold,  aerobic power work you develop:

  • Work capacity: The ability to do more work in less time.
  • Recovery capacity: Faster bounce-back between sets and sessions.
  • Better Body Composition: Leaner, more defined muscle tissue and better body composition through improved energy efficiency.

Training like this not only improves your physique—it improves health, heart, and lung capacity as well as other health outcomes and positive body composition. 

Athleticism: The Final Aesthetic Multiplier

Athleticism is what separates someone who looks “fit” from someone who look fit and is capable. It’s coordination, balance, strength, power, speed, agility, and explosiveness expressed through the body.

Add in:

  • Jumping
  • Sprinting
  • Crawling
  • Rotational movements
  • Change-of-direction drills

Athleticism is your ability to combine movement patterns through space to complete known and novel tasks.  Your body becomes efficient, Coordinative abilities increase, reactiveness improves, and your body begins to take the shape of a lean, mean athletic machine.

Conclusion: Train Like It Matters – Because It Does

If you want to build a strong, lean, and capable body that will be prepared for whatever comes its way, stop chasing what you want to see in the mirror and  Start chasing performance. Build strength, move well, move fast, be explosive, and train smart.

