Under the Lights, Through the Storm: The Alex Birge Story
Under the Lights, Through the Storm: The Alex Birge Story
The former multi-sport standout battled injuries, uncertainty, and change — and found his way to the St. Louis Cardinals.
When Olathe West High School first opened its doors in 2017, its students carried the responsibility of building a culture from scratch. Among them was a freshman named Alex Birge, a three-sport athlete who embraced the challenge on the field, the court, and the diamond. He was part of the first group to be called the “Original Owls,” and as Alex remembers it, that meant more than just attending a new school.
“We were setting the tone for what Olathe West would be,” Birge said. “There was a lot of excitement but also some nerves about the unknown. For me, sports gave me confidence and direction.”
That confidence showed early. As a freshman, Alex quarterbacked the football team, played point guard on the basketball court, and earned a spot on the varsity baseball team. Few athletes could balance all three, but he thrived in the rhythm of year-round competition. “Football gave me toughness, basketball sharpened my agility, and baseball — that’s where I felt most at home,” he recalled.
His early success set the stage for a promising high school career. But sophomore year brought an unexpected turn. While playing in a Varsity football game, Alex planted his foot during a routine play and felt a pop in his right knee. He tried to walk it off, but instead collapsed to the turf.
“I’ll never forget that moment,” he said. “I knew something wasn’t right. I was in shock, and my mind immediately went to, ‘What does this mean for my future?’”
The answer came after an MRI: a bucket-handle meniscus tear. An injury that had stopped catcher’s careers in the past was now the reality facing a 16 year old. Surgery sidelined him for six months, forcing him into a painstaking recovery that began with learning how to walk again. It was the first major obstacle of his athletic life.
“Honestly, that’s when my faith became real for me,” Birge reflected. “I had to trust God’s plan because I couldn’t control what was happening. My family prayed with me, supported me, and reminded me that this setback didn’t define me.”
By spring, he had returned to the baseball field, though limited to infield positions while his knee healed. His play wasn’t perfect, but simply being back with his teammates felt like a victory. From then on, the injury became fuel. “That experience gave me perspective,” he said. “It made me hungrier, more determined to make the most of every chance I got.”
Rising Through Adversity
The following years saw Alex flourish. On the football field, he grew into a physical quarterback and earned honorable mention all-state recognition. On the baseball diamond, he became one of the program’s leaders. His junior year brought attention from Division I coaches, and for the first time, his dream of playing college baseball felt within reach.
Then the pandemic hit. In March 2020, his high school season was canceled, recruiting visits were suspended, and the uncertainty of COVID-19 threw his future into question.
“It was scary,” Birge admitted. “Everything I had worked for just stopped. No games, no practices, no way to prove myself to coaches. I didn’t know what was next.”
But opportunity came when Wichita State University extended an offer. The connection was made through his high school coach, and despite the circumstances, Alex committed. “I felt so thankful,” he said. “Even with all the unknowns, I knew I had a place where I could grow as a player and as a person.”
Another Setback, Another Comeback
His college career began with promise, but adversity struck again almost immediately. During his very first intrasquad game, while blocking a pitch in the dirt, Alex heard the familiar pop in his right knee. Another meniscus tear. Another surgery. Another year away from the game.
“It was heartbreaking,” he admitted. “I had worked so hard to get there, and it felt like it was gone in an instant. But I told myself, ‘I can’t waste this. I can still lead, still learn.’”
That mindset defined his time at Wichita State. Though his playing opportunities were limited, he used the dugout as a classroom. He studied pitch-calling through a headset, asked questions of coaches and older players, and invested in being the best teammate he could be.
“I learned that leadership isn’t just about being on the field,” Birge said. “It’s about serving others, putting the team first, and staying curious even when you’re not the one in the spotlight.”
When coaching changes added further uncertainty, Alex felt the pull toward a new opportunity. Entering the transfer portal was a leap of faith, but it opened the door to the University of California, Berkeley.
A Breakthrough in Berkeley
At Cal, Alex found the chance he’d been searching for. The coaching staff believed in his ability, and he earned the starting catcher role in the ACC, one of college baseball’s most competitive conferences.
The transition wasn’t seamless. He started the season 0-for-11 at the plate, battling self-doubt. “I remember thinking, ‘Did I make the right choice? Can I really do this?’” he said. Then, in a breakthrough moment, he launched his first collegiate home run.
“That swing changed everything,” he said with a smile. “It was like a weight lifted off my shoulders. After that, I played free, and the results followed.”
By season’s end, Alex had hit 12 home runs and cemented himself as a key piece of the roster. Though the team faced challenges in its inaugural ACC season, he found gratitude in the relationships and the lessons. “Cal was special,” he said. “The people, the culture, the chance to compete at the highest level — it pushed me to grow in ways I’ll never forget.”
The Next Chapter
When the MLB Draft came, Alex’s name wasn’t called. The disappointment stung, but it didn’t last long. Soon after, the St. Louis Cardinals offered him a free-agent contract. For Birge, a lifelong dreamer of professional baseball, it was the only door that mattered.
“All I needed was a foot in the door,” he said. “I’ve been overlooked before, but that’s nothing new. I know who I am, I know how hard I work, and I know I’ll make the most of this opportunity.”
Now training at the Cardinals’ complex in Palm Beach, Florida, Alex reflects on the journey that brought him here — the early mornings in high school, the surgeries that tested his resolve, the pandemic that disrupted everything, the coaching changes that forced new decisions, and the unwavering faith that guided him through it all.
“I know my younger self would be proud,” Birge said. “I’ve worked hard, I’ve overcome tough times, and I’m living the dream I always had. None of this would be possible without God, my family, and the people who believed in me.”
Alex Birge’s story is one of resilience, gratitude, and relentless pursuit — a reminder that setbacks do not define an athlete, but how he responds to them does.
Recommended Articles
Dennis Dolan has been a Certified Athletic Trainer for 26 years. For the first 21 years of his career, Dennis provided Sports Medicine/Athletic Training coverage to multiple 6A High Schools in the Kansas City Metro Area. During this time, he managed the on-field care, evaluation, treatment, and rehabilitation of athletic injuries for hundreds of athletes across dozens of sports each year. Recognizing the value of a top-tier Strength and Conditioning program, Dennis collaborated with Power Athlete to gain the tools and knowledge needed to transform the athletic experience for his athletes, earning his certification as a Power Athlete Certified Coach. This enabled him to provide athletes with game-changing preparation and performance-focused rehabilitation, seamlessly integrating the weight room and the Athletic Training Room. With decades of experience and having worked with thousands of athletes, Dennis now works in the private sector at Restore Thrive Physical Therapy and Performance. Alongside fellow Power Athlete Certified Coach, Dr. Tim Cummings DPT, Dennis works with athletes of all ages and levels across a range of sports. His client roster includes youth, high school, collegiate, and professional athletes in traditional and club field/court sports, the fine arts, and even roller derby. He also proudly serves tactical athletes in military, LEO, and first responder settings, as well as women navigating menopause, ensuring all athletes benefit from the holistic care he provides.