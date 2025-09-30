Under the Lights, Through the Storm: The Alex Birge Story

The former multi-sport standout battled injuries, uncertainty, and change — and found his way to the St. Louis Cardinals.

When Olathe West High School first opened its doors in 2017, its students carried the responsibility of building a culture from scratch. Among them was a freshman named Alex Birge, a three-sport athlete who embraced the challenge on the field, the court, and the diamond. He was part of the first group to be called the “Original Owls,” and as Alex remembers it, that meant more than just attending a new school.

“We were setting the tone for what Olathe West would be,” Birge said. “There was a lot of excitement but also some nerves about the unknown. For me, sports gave me confidence and direction.”

That confidence showed early. As a freshman, Alex quarterbacked the football team, played point guard on the basketball court, and earned a spot on the varsity baseball team. Few athletes could balance all three, but he thrived in the rhythm of year-round competition. “Football gave me toughness, basketball sharpened my agility, and baseball — that’s where I felt most at home,” he recalled.

Alex Birge leads his High School Team from behind the plate. | Alex Birge

His early success set the stage for a promising high school career. But sophomore year brought an unexpected turn. While playing in a Varsity football game, Alex planted his foot during a routine play and felt a pop in his right knee. He tried to walk it off, but instead collapsed to the turf.

“I’ll never forget that moment,” he said. “I knew something wasn’t right. I was in shock, and my mind immediately went to, ‘What does this mean for my future?’”

The answer came after an MRI: a bucket-handle meniscus tear. An injury that had stopped catcher’s careers in the past was now the reality facing a 16 year old. Surgery sidelined him for six months, forcing him into a painstaking recovery that began with learning how to walk again. It was the first major obstacle of his athletic life.

“Honestly, that’s when my faith became real for me,” Birge reflected. “I had to trust God’s plan because I couldn’t control what was happening. My family prayed with me, supported me, and reminded me that this setback didn’t define me.”

By spring, he had returned to the baseball field, though limited to infield positions while his knee healed. His play wasn’t perfect, but simply being back with his teammates felt like a victory. From then on, the injury became fuel. “That experience gave me perspective,” he said. “It made me hungrier, more determined to make the most of every chance I got.”

Rising Through Adversity

The following years saw Alex flourish. On the football field, he grew into a physical quarterback and earned honorable mention all-state recognition. On the baseball diamond, he became one of the program’s leaders. His junior year brought attention from Division I coaches, and for the first time, his dream of playing college baseball felt within reach.

Then the pandemic hit. In March 2020, his high school season was canceled, recruiting visits were suspended, and the uncertainty of COVID-19 threw his future into question.

“It was scary,” Birge admitted. “Everything I had worked for just stopped. No games, no practices, no way to prove myself to coaches. I didn’t know what was next.”

But opportunity came when Wichita State University extended an offer. The connection was made through his high school coach, and despite the circumstances, Alex committed. “I felt so thankful,” he said. “Even with all the unknowns, I knew I had a place where I could grow as a player and as a person.”

Another Setback, Another Comeback

His college career began with promise, but adversity struck again almost immediately. During his very first intrasquad game, while blocking a pitch in the dirt, Alex heard the familiar pop in his right knee. Another meniscus tear. Another surgery. Another year away from the game.

Handling business behind the plate at Wichita State University | Alex Birge

“It was heartbreaking,” he admitted. “I had worked so hard to get there, and it felt like it was gone in an instant. But I told myself, ‘I can’t waste this. I can still lead, still learn.’”

That mindset defined his time at Wichita State. Though his playing opportunities were limited, he used the dugout as a classroom. He studied pitch-calling through a headset, asked questions of coaches and older players, and invested in being the best teammate he could be.

“I learned that leadership isn’t just about being on the field,” Birge said. “It’s about serving others, putting the team first, and staying curious even when you’re not the one in the spotlight.”

When coaching changes added further uncertainty, Alex felt the pull toward a new opportunity. Entering the transfer portal was a leap of faith, but it opened the door to the University of California, Berkeley.

A Breakthrough in Berkeley

At Cal, Alex found the chance he’d been searching for. The coaching staff believed in his ability, and he earned the starting catcher role in the ACC, one of college baseball’s most competitive conferences.

Getting after the runners from behind the plate at Cal Berkley | Cal Baseball

The transition wasn’t seamless. He started the season 0-for-11 at the plate, battling self-doubt. “I remember thinking, ‘Did I make the right choice? Can I really do this?’” he said. Then, in a breakthrough moment, he launched his first collegiate home run.

“That swing changed everything,” he said with a smile. “It was like a weight lifted off my shoulders. After that, I played free, and the results followed.”

By season’s end, Alex had hit 12 home runs and cemented himself as a key piece of the roster. Though the team faced challenges in its inaugural ACC season, he found gratitude in the relationships and the lessons. “Cal was special,” he said. “The people, the culture, the chance to compete at the highest level — it pushed me to grow in ways I’ll never forget.”

The Next Chapter

When the MLB Draft came, Alex’s name wasn’t called. The disappointment stung, but it didn’t last long. Soon after, the St. Louis Cardinals offered him a free-agent contract. For Birge, a lifelong dreamer of professional baseball, it was the only door that mattered.

“All I needed was a foot in the door,” he said. “I’ve been overlooked before, but that’s nothing new. I know who I am, I know how hard I work, and I know I’ll make the most of this opportunity.”

Now training at the Cardinals’ complex in Palm Beach, Florida, Alex reflects on the journey that brought him here — the early mornings in high school, the surgeries that tested his resolve, the pandemic that disrupted everything, the coaching changes that forced new decisions, and the unwavering faith that guided him through it all.

At the plate for the Palm Beach Cardinals | Palm Beach Cardinals/St. Louis Cardinals

“I know my younger self would be proud,” Birge said. “I’ve worked hard, I’ve overcome tough times, and I’m living the dream I always had. None of this would be possible without God, my family, and the people who believed in me.”

Alex Birge’s story is one of resilience, gratitude, and relentless pursuit — a reminder that setbacks do not define an athlete, but how he responds to them does.

