Unlock Faster Muscle Gains: The Sauna Recovery Secret Elite Athletes Use
You've racked the bar, crushed your last set, and ready to keep hammering. Instead of heading straight for a protein shake, imagine sliding into a sauna for 20 minutes. Could this simple post-workout ritual help you recover faster, and could allow you to train harder next time you head to the gym.
The Study Setup
A recent study out of the University of Jyväskylä tested how a single infrared sauna (IRS) session affected recovery after a brutal combination of heavy resistance training and plyometrics. Sixteen competitive male basketball players went through two identical workouts on different weeks.
One week, they recovered passively at room temperature. The other option was to hit the infrared sauna, set to 43°C, for 20 minutes. For those of you not in Europe, that is around 109-110 degrees. Not hot in terms of the sauna recommendations for longevity and health.
Faster Bounce-Back in Power and Soreness
The sauna group had a clear advantage by the next morning. Their explosive power (measured by a countermovement jump) dropped less than it did with passive recovery, and they reported significantly less muscle soreness. Perceived recovery scores were also higher, meaning they felt more ready to compete that next day.
Why Infrared Heat Might Help
Just for anyone who is not familiar with saunas, infrared saunas differ from traditional hot-air saunas because they use wavelengths of light that penetrate deeper into muscle tissue. This can improve blood flow, speed up the removal of inflammation and waste products, and help maintain tissue temperature – all factors that may promote faster muscle repair and less stiffness.
No Downside for Sleep or Nervous System Recovery
While heart rate and sympathetic nervous system activity increased during the sauna session, there was no negative impact on overnight heart rate variability or sleep quality. The sauna bout did not leave athletes tapped our or feeling undercovered.
What This Means for Everyday Athletes
Post-training recovery is about more than feeling less sore – it's about restoring performance so you can train harder in your next session. If you're stronger, faster, or more explosive the day after a workout, you're setting yourself up for better gains over time.
Now let me say this, the sauna isn't a magic bullet. These athletes were feed well, hydrated, and followed a solid recovery plan. But as part of a high-intensity training phase, a sauna could be a simple, low-effort way to stay fresher for your next lift or sprint session.
The Hot Take
Take that 20 minutes of post-gym downtime and make it more useful but recovering in the sauna. Your muscles, and your performance numbers have a great chance of increasing and helping your performance.
