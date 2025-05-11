Everyday Athlete On SI

What Elite Athletes’ Guts Can Teach Us About Performance and Recovery

Unlock your performance potential by learning how your gut microbiome supports endurance, strength, and recovery - based on new science from elite athletes.

John Welbourn

One of the keys to elite athletic performance may not just be training harder or eating smarter, it could lie deep within the gut.

A study out of Colombia is adding fuel to that conversation, examining how the gut microbiome and the trillions of bacteria living in our digestive tract adapt to support the unique metabolic demands of elite athletes. Specifically, researchers compared the gut and blood profiles of professional weightlifters and cyclists, two groups with very different energy system needs. The results could reshape how we think about fueling performance, recovery, and even sport-specific training.

Using an integrative “multiomics” approach, a model that takes a deep dive into genetic, metabolic, and lipid-based data. Researchers analyzed fecal and plasma samples from 29 athletes one month before international competition. What they found is that while both groups shared many core gut microbes, the function of those microbes varied in ways that mirrored each sport’s energy demands.

For cyclists, who lean heavily on aerobic endurance and oxidative metabolism, the gut microbiome appeared better geared toward fat utilization and long-term energy production. These athletes showed higher levels of triglycerides and lipid metabolites; fuel that supports long-haul efforts like stage racing or distance climbs. Weightlifters, on the other side, exhibited microbial functions that favored glycolysis, amino acid biosynthesis, and rapid energy turnover, all aligned with explosive anaerobic work. Their gut environment supported intense, short-duration output and faster recovery.

Key microbial pathways, like those involved in the production of amino acids such as arginine and BCAAs were more active in lifters. Meanwhile, cyclists showed greater activity in pathways related to fatty acid synthesis and energy regulation. This suggests that the microbiome isn’t just passively along for the ride, it might be actively supporting each athlete’s dominant energy system.

One notable observation was the presence of specific bacterial strains. Weightlifters had a higher abundance of Bacteroides finegoldii, known for its role in protein breakdown and amino acid production. Cyclists had more Prevotella species, which are adept at fermenting carbohydrates and producing short-chain fatty acids, a key to endurance. While these microbes aren’t new to the research, their connection to sport-specific metabolic needs adds a new layer not examined up to this point.

Blood samples revealed further evidence of metabolic specialization. Cyclists had a richer profile of triglycerides and lipids associated with endurance fueling, while weightlifters showed elevated levels of lipid compounds linked to muscle repair and strength adaptation, including phosphatidylcholines and medium-chain fatty acids.

Importantly, the research doesn’t suggest that one microbiome is “better” than the other, it highlights how finely tuned the body can become to meet the demands of its training. It also opens the door to sport-specific nutrition and microbiome-targeted interventions. In the no so far off world there could be training programs that include prebiotic foods, probiotic supplements, or even personalized diets designed to optimize your gut for endurance or power.

While this study focused on elite athletes, the implications go beyond professional sport and apply to everyday athletes. Understanding the gut’s role in metabolism could eventually benefit anyone chasing performance, recovery, or metabolic health from fitness competitors to marathoners and weekend warriors.

The study’ authors make it clear this is a new frontier – like Star Trek boldly going where no man has gone before. With more data and larger sample sizes, future research could explore how diet and training affect the gut microbiome in athletes and be adapted for performance. This work offers a next level look at how biology and sport can work together to enhance what is happening on the field, road, pitch and mat.

