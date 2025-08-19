Cartilage Isn't Dead Weight — How Loading Your Joints Can Make Them Stronger

I learned the hard way that cartilage problems can sideline even the toughest athletes. During my NFL career, I went through more than a few knee surgeries and dealt with the frustration of being told, "Cartilage doesn't heal." which each of them. That was the conventional wisdom — once it's gone, it's gone.

But here's the truth: cartilage is living tissue. And like muscle or bone, it responds to the right kind of stress. Load it smartly, and it can adapt, strengthen, and even repair. Science is starting to back this up, and it's changing the way we think about joint health. When I started training and got strong my knee didn't bother me and the joint space on x-rays improved with time, loading and strength.

The Myth of Fragile Cartilage

Cartilage doesn't have the same blood supply as muscle, so it heals more slowly. That's why it got a bad reputation for being "done for" once damaged. But research in journals like Osteoarthritis and Cartilage and the Journal of Orthopaedic Research shows that controlled, repetitive loading — think cycling, swimming, or brisk walking — stimulates the cells inside cartilage (chondrocytes) to maintain and even rebuild the joint surface.

Why Loading Works

When you move, synovial fluid — joint lubricant — gets pushed in and out of the cartilage. That movement brings nutrients in and flushes waste out. Low-impact activities keep that nutrient cycle going without overloading the joint. Over time, that means stronger, healthier cartilage.

My Go-To Training Principles

Coming out of surgery, I couldn't just jump back into sprints and heavy lifts. I had to respect the healing process. Here's what worked for me and what science supports

Start Low, Build Slow – Begin with short, easy sessions on a bike or in a pool. You're training your cartilage as much as your muscles. Stay Consistent – Cartilage responds to regular, repeated movement. Sporadic workouts won't cut it. Mix It Up – Different joint angles and loading patterns (bike, elliptical, walking) help stimulate all parts of the joint. Support from the Inside – Supplements like glucosamine sulfate, undenatured collagen, and AKBA have shown potential to support cartilage structure. They're not magic, but they can help. Load the joints by lifting weights under the watchful eye of something that knows what you are supposed to be doing - aka proper technique.

The Everyday Athlete Takeaway

Whether you're hammering on the Echo bike on Sundays or chasing your kids around at the playground, your joints need smart stress to stay healthy. Too little, and cartilage weakens. Keep the cartilage strong by making the bones and muscles strong. The sweet spot is consistent loading that makes your joints work, without beating them to death.

If you've been told your cartilage is a lost cause, don't buy it. With the right approach, you can keep your joints strong, mobile, and pain-free for years to come. I'm proof of that. And science supports it.

Your cartilage isn't fragile. It's waiting for you to challenge it.

