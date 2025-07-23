Brian Peters Trained With His Jaw Wired Shut – and Came Back Faster, Stronger, and Heavier
For most athletes, having your jaw shattered by three bouncers after a night out would sign you had hit rock bottom. For Brian Peters, it became the launchpad for one of the most transformative training experiences of his career. He shared his experience on Power Athlete Radio.
Fresh off a CFL stint, the former NFL linebacker returned from Canada to Columbus, Ohio, only to suffer a brutal attack that left him with broken teeth, a wired jaw, and a 20-pound weight drop within a week. “I was sipping Percocet through a straw,” Peters recalls. “Then Dr. Eric Serrano showed up and told me to get my ass up, and we were training.”
What followed was a six-week, full-send crash course in unconventional strength training – all while his mouth was still wired shut. Under the guidance of Dr. Serrano, a renowned performance expert with a reputation for results, Peters rebuilt his body through hypertrophy, unilateral leg work, isometric holds, and deep neurological activation. The results were staggering.
By the time Peters returned for Northwestern’s Pro Day just weeks later, he was not only back to baseline – he was better. “All my times dropped. I was heavier, stronger, and faster than I’d ever been,” he said. His 40-yard dash dropped from the high 4.6s to low 4.5s, and his broad jump jumped a whole foot.
Serrano’s programming emphasized elements often missing in collegiate strength plans: time under tension, deep lat activation, and neurological connection between muscle groups. Peters credits the training for correcting long-standing imbalances, especially in his legs and hamstrings, which were neglected during his college years due to injury.
“At Northwestern, they labeled me a ‘hamstring guy’ and wouldn’t let me squat. Serrano helped me fix that.”
Key movements like Bulgarian split squats, hamstring hangs, and integrated med ball work helped build strength from the ground up – literally. Peters even describes training with heavy dumbbells held in deep isometric positions, under extreme fatigue, to force neuromuscular adaptation. “We lived in that 45-second-plus lactic threshold zone,” he says. “That’s where my legs came alive.”
Beyond the physical gains, Peters walked away with a foundational understanding of movement efficiency, muscular coordination, and how strength is more than just heavy reps. “It wasn’t about max effort lifts. It was about function, firing patterns, and building a resilient body.”
For an athlete whose career had already spanned multiple leagues and injury setbacks, the post-injury grind with Serrano proved that adversity can often reveal new dimensions of performance. “That season of training changed how I see everything...strength, speed, recovery, even mindset.”
Peters’ story is a testament to resilience – and a powerful reminder that sometimes your most significant gains come when everything seems broken.