Brian Peters Trained With His Jaw Wired Shut – and Came Back Faster, Stronger, and Heavier

After a brutal injury left Brian Peters with a wired jaw and 20 pounds lost, he didn’t rest – he rebuilt. Training under Dr. Eric Serrano, he gained muscle, speed, and explosive strength in just six weeks. This is how elite resilience and performance are forged.

John Welbourn

For most athletes, having your jaw shattered by three bouncers after a night out would sign you had hit rock bottom. For Brian Peters, it became the launchpad for one of the most transformative training experiences of his career. He shared his experience on Power Athlete Radio.

Fresh off a CFL stint, the former NFL linebacker returned from Canada to Columbus, Ohio, only to suffer a brutal attack that left him with broken teeth, a wired jaw, and a 20-pound weight drop within a week. “I was sipping Percocet through a straw,” Peters recalls. “Then Dr. Eric Serrano showed up and told me to get my ass up, and we were training.”

What followed was a six-week, full-send crash course in unconventional strength training – all while his mouth was still wired shut. Under the guidance of Dr. Serrano, a renowned performance expert with a reputation for results, Peters rebuilt his body through hypertrophy, unilateral leg work, isometric holds, and deep neurological activation. The results were staggering.

By the time Peters returned for Northwestern’s Pro Day just weeks later, he was not only back to baseline – he was better. “All my times dropped. I was heavier, stronger, and faster than I’d ever been,” he said. His 40-yard dash dropped from the high 4.6s to low 4.5s, and his broad jump jumped a whole foot.

Serrano’s programming emphasized elements often missing in collegiate strength plans: time under tension, deep lat activation, and neurological connection between muscle groups. Peters credits the training for correcting long-standing imbalances, especially in his legs and hamstrings, which were neglected during his college years due to injury.

“At Northwestern, they labeled me a ‘hamstring guy’ and wouldn’t let me squat. Serrano helped me fix that.”

Key movements like Bulgarian split squats, hamstring hangs, and integrated med ball work helped build strength from the ground up – literally. Peters even describes training with heavy dumbbells held in deep isometric positions, under extreme fatigue, to force neuromuscular adaptation. “We lived in that 45-second-plus lactic threshold zone,” he says. “That’s where my legs came alive.”

Beyond the physical gains, Peters walked away with a foundational understanding of movement efficiency, muscular coordination, and how strength is more than just heavy reps. “It wasn’t about max effort lifts. It was about function, firing patterns, and building a resilient body.”

For an athlete whose career had already spanned multiple leagues and injury setbacks, the post-injury grind with Serrano proved that adversity can often reveal new dimensions of performance. “That season of training changed how I see everything...strength, speed, recovery, even mindset.”

Peters’ story is a testament to resilience – and a powerful reminder that sometimes your most significant gains come when everything seems broken.

JOHN WELBOURN

John Welbourn, the founder and CEO of Power Athlete, Inc., is a former 9- year NFL starter. Drafted in the 1999 NFL Draft as the 97th pick, John left his mark as a starter for the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999 to 2004, with 10 playoff appearances, including 3 NFC Championship games. He continued his starting role with the Kansas City Chiefs from 2004 to 2007. Unfortunately, his 2008 season with the New England Patriots was cut short due to injury, leading to his official retirement in 2009 after starting over 100 regular season games during his NFL tenure, with multiple playoff appearances. John attended the University of California at Berkeley, where he was a four- year letterman in football. He graduated from the college of letters and sciences with a bachelor's degree in Rhetoric in 1998, followed by Masters work at the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Education in 1999. John experienced a swift transition from the NFL when approached by CrossFit, Inc in 2009 to develop his own adaptation of CrossFit principles to train athletes for sport. On the first day of the launch of his program, his CrossFit Football website boasted 17k unique hits, and the program caught fire. From 2009-2017, he influenced tens of thousands of athletes daily and conducted in-person seminars worldwide, spanning 6 continents, including the arctic circle. With over 300 seminars taught during that span, John had the unique experience of working with thousands of athletes in real-time and testing the efficacy of his program with new participants each week. John has worked closely with the US Military since a chance meeting with a group of Navy SEALs looking to train like professional athletes. Subsequently, he worked as a contractor for Naval Special Warfare and presently works hands-on with NSW’s DEVGRU, both in person and with remote daily training programs. This experience led to John working with the Army’s 18th Airborne Corps, teaching in-person seminars, and working to implement Power Athlete systems across the force of 90,000 troops. A massive undertaking the first time the US Army had reached out a civilian contractor to take over physical training of the regular Army. Needless to say, John has significantly impacted the world of strength & conditioning and performance having worked with NFL, NHL, MLB, Olympic athletes, in addition to soldier athletes. John operates as a consultant and advisor for multiple companies centered on enhancing human performance through training, nutrition, and fitness- based technologies. John's dedication to coaching and mentorship is evident through his Power Athlete Coaches Network and training program delivery platform, which guides and supports over 5000 athletes worldwide on a daily basis. Since 2013, he has hosted the influential Power Athlete Radio podcast, engaging in discussions aimed at optimizing performance and connecting with exceptional individuals. With over 800 episodes, Power Athlete Radio stands as one of the premier podcasts in strength and conditioning. John has used his podcast to create bonds with many of the most influential people in politics, sports, entertainment, and education. Outside his professional endeavors, John's philanthropic spirit shines as he co-founded Wade’s Army in 2012, a 501c3 charitable organization committed to battling neuroblastoma and pediatric cancer. This noble initiative has successfully raised well over a million dollars to date, focusing on funding families in need and supporting research initiatives. In his leisure, John's pursuits range from welding to land management, hunting, shooting, and combatives. His dedication to personal growth is apparent through his rigorous practice of Jiu-Jitsu. He also personally oversees the training of a handful of the top Jiu-Jitsu players in the world. Through his unique training knowledge and mentorship, John has guided his athletes to the top of their respective sports. Beyond his many roles, John is a husband and father, with three children. He resides in Austin, Texas, with his family. You can learn more about John at his personal blog, “Talk To Me Johnnie,” on PowerAthleteHQ.com, and on all social media platforms @johnwelbourn. Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/powerathlete Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/@Powerathletehq

